Rural man fears for future of council's mobile library truck

THE future of Ipswich's mobile library service is under a cloud as the council turns its focus to building and growing three new mega-centres.

Ipswich's mobile library, with about 2000 items on board, visits regional suburbs including Grandchester Marburg, Rosewood and Walloon.

At a meeting of Rosewood residents last week, council administrator Greg Chemello revealed there would be some changes to the mobile branch.

Attendee George Hatchman said Mr Chemello told the meeting the council would take on more services while the $6million Rosewood library was under construction.

"The mobile library will take on the function of the community centre," he said.

A council spokesman confirmed all options were on the table for the future of the mobile library.

"Council is exploring various options for access to library services across the region in the longer term while ensuring best value for ratepayers," he said.

"A library and various customer services will be provided from council's mobile library while the $6million Rosewood Library is being built.

Mr Hatchman feared the mobile library would not continue once the Rosewood library was finished next year, denying rural residents a valued service.

"It just means if you haven't got the means to travel, you have that service come to your front door."

A strategy to manage the city's libraries has been delivered by Mr Chemello after years of uncertainty by former councillors.

The council announced in May three library-based customer service centres at Springfield Central, Rosewood and Ipswich Central would replace the 10 councillor offices.

While Springfield Central has proved popular among residents, Rosewood's $6 million facility is under construction while Ipswich Central library designs are being finalised.