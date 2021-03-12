Fears for future of 1000 businesses on JobKeeper

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will cut the JobKeeper scheme on May 28. He has yet to release details on a new targeted approach for sectors still struggling.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will cut the JobKeeper scheme on May 28. He has yet to release details on a new targeted approach for sectors still struggling.

FEDERAL Ipswich MP Shayne Neumann says he is worried for the future of more than 1000 local businesses and thousands of local workers currently supported by the JobKeeper scheme.

But the head of the region's chamber of commerce said most local businesses are ready when the vital COVID-19 support is cut off.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will pull the pin on the scheme at the end of this month.

The Federal Government has yet to announce the details on what new targeted approach will be rolled out to support sectors still struggling.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

The member for Blair said with 1084 businesses in his electorate relying on the payments, now was not the right time to be swinging the axe.

"You don't take away support during the middle of a pandemic," Mr Neumann said.

"I don't want to see anyone lose their jobs locally.

"I want to see them extend JobKeeper.

"The Premier (Annastacia Palaszczuk) has called upon the treasurer to do the right thing in terms of the tourism sector and other sectors.

"There are a whole lot of people already left out of JobKeeper. They should be extending it.

"Economic growth is weak. We've still got high unemployment and 2.1 million people are either unemployed or underemployed.

"I don't want to see people being added to the job list queue here. There are jobs on the line."

Mr Neumann said more than 3300 local people were relying on the scheme as it stands.

A Commonwealth Bank report has forecast that about 110,000 jobs - mostly in the travel, transport, accommodation, arts and recreation sectors - will be lost when the JobKeeper scheme finishes.

"Scott Morrison's JobKeeper cuts risk leaving too many people in our community behind," he said.

"Our recovery from the deepest recession in a century risks being longer because Scott Morrison is pulling support from some sections of our local economy too quickly.

"Our community needs and deserves a comprehensive jobs plan to support local businesses and workers in the recovery."

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Phil Bell said JobKeeper had been a highly effective measure in keeping businesses open and staff employed.

"I think businesses and certainly employers and staff understand that that support must decline and it's not sustainable at the current level," he said.

"Absolutely there will be some adjustment that is required when that support winds back.

"There are a lot of businesses that have adjusted their model through this COVID pandemic to enterprises that are much more sustainable and slightly more lean.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Phil Bell (right).

"I think there's going to be some adjustment required but I think broadly there's a wide level of acceptance that that support is being wound back."

Mr Bell attended a business briefing by Mr Frydenberg in Brisbane on Tuesday in which attendees were told the details on a targeted support package would be released soon.

"I know there are a large number of people who have absolutely relied upon it to keep their doors open and keep their businesses operating," Mr Bell said.

"What's going to be required moving forward is a targeted support approach that allows businesses in various sectors and those that are most impacted to get more time to adjust their business model to something more sustainable.

"I've spoken to a number of people in hospitality and tourism businesses and clearly they're hurting.

"They have been heavily reliant upon the support that's been available.

"They need that targeted support in order to sustain their business.

"I've heard a number of different models spoken about in terms of how do you make sure that the COVID recovery dollars go where they need to go. I was very pleased to hear the treasurer talk about a business led recovery."

Mr Bell said Ipswich businesses had displayed incredible flexibility and ingenuity in order to keep operating over the past year.

"When COVID first broke it was businesses who reacted first and they reacted to adjust their business and change to make people safe," he said.

"I think there are sectors that without additional support will continue to struggle.

"The people I'm speaking to are telling me there has been a good length of time to adjust their business and they're now looking to understand what the next level of support looks like."

