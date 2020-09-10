Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency Services are responding to a vehicle crash in the Lockyer Valley.
Emergency Services are responding to a vehicle crash in the Lockyer Valley.
News

Crews respond to multiple car, truck crash in Lockyer Valley

Ali Kuchel
10th Sep 2020 2:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: Multiple paramedics are treating five patients following a traffic accident in the Lockyer Valley, today.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said five people were being treated after two cars and a truck collided at Lower Tenthill.

The spokesperson said at this stage, it appeared most people had minor injuries, however one patient had neck pain.

Community Newsletter SignUp

EARLIER: Emergency services are en route to a traffic accident in the Lockyer Valley.

The Gatton Star understands at 2.12pm, crews were notified of a crash on Old Ropeley Road and Tenthill Creek road at Lower Tenthill.

It is unknown if any passengers are trapped in the vehicle.

More to come...

Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Clive Palmer guard to contest Lockyer seat

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Clive Palmer guard to contest Lockyer seat

        Politics A PRISON corrections officer will challenge the seat of Lockyer in the upcoming election. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HIM:

        New 150-place child care centre planned near Costco

        Premium Content New 150-place child care centre planned near Costco

        Council News Plans show the centre would have 922sqm of indoor space and 2991sqm of outdoor play...

        The man who wants to give 600 meatworkers their jobs back

        Premium Content The man who wants to give 600 meatworkers their jobs back

        News It comes as 600 full-time jobs were lost at JBS Dinmore on Wednesday

        Luxury pet motel granted expansion approval

        Premium Content Luxury pet motel granted expansion approval

        Pets & Animals A PET motel that can currently care for 20 cats will more than triple its...