Fears for children of slain woman

Zelma Adem's foster mother Suzanne Mullineux – who adopted her after finding her on the street in 2013 – says Zelma told her before she died that she wanted her to have care of the children if anything ever happened.

THE adoptive mother of a Logan woman who was brutally murdered last week is devastated at the prospect she won't get custody of the woman's children.

Zelma Adem, 24, suffered major facial injuries when she was allegedly attacked by her partner Nilisi "Nick" Kaniki at their home at Crestmead last Wednesday.

The pair's children - aged six and two - were at home at the time, and have since gone to live with Zelma's estranged mother in nearby Acacia Ridge.

Zelma's foster mother Suzanne Mullineux - who adopted her after finding her on the street in 2013 - says Zelma told her before she died that she wanted her to have care of the children if anything ever happened.

"She said to me - I should have got it in writing - she said 'don't let these children go to my mum, you take them ma'," Ms Mullineux said.

"The grandchildren are with her mum (Zelma's mother).

"She (Zelma) didn't want them to go to her mum, so I'm not sure where I stand there.

"I have to wait and find out."

Zelma's youngest child was conceived with Kaniki, while her eldest was conceived with a man who is reportedly in detention in Western Australia.

This means decisions about the children's futures are being made by Zelma's biological mother, with whom she has had little contact, according to Ms Mullineux.

She said she had been given permission to have custody of the children by father of Zelma's oldest child.

She said he phoned from his detention centre in WA to give her his blessing.

But the case would still need to go through legal proceedings, Ms Mullineux said.

Zelma's biological family did not wish to discuss the matter today.

Zelma was given a traditional Islamic burial by her biological family last Friday, The Courier-Mail had been told.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Zelma on Saturday night at Logan River Parklands from 6.30pm.

The evening will pay respects to her and other women who have lost their lives through alleged partner violence.