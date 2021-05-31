Fears Covid has jumped Vic border into SA

There are fears Covid-19 could be circulating within South Australia because ongoing travel between the state and Victoria. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

There are fears Covid-19 could be circulating within South Australia because ongoing travel between the state and Victoria. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

South Australians have been warned by the state’s top public health official it’s possible Covid-19 is circulating in the state.

Chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier also told reporters there were still 28,000 people who had entered SA from Victoria who had not responded to an official text message asking travellers to complete a survey about where they had been.

There were more than 50,000 text messages that were sent, which has led to about 1500 people being put into isolation.

Professor Spurrier — who addressed the media on Monday as the latest vaccine hub opened in Adelaide’s north — said Victorian health officials believe infectiousness within the community dates back to May 11.

Professor Nicola Spurrier said it was ‘quite possible’ Covid-19 was circulating with the community. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

She urged anyone who had been to Victoria to look at the exposure sites listed on its health department website.

“It’s very important for us to now think about what the risk is for us,” Professor Spurrier said.

“There’s been a lot of traffic between the two states so this is the time to remember to use QR codes … and get tested.

“It’s quite possible that we do have Covid in our community because of that traffic.”

South Australians have also been urged to get tested as soon as the mildest symptoms develop.

Last week, large crowds of people queued for hours to be tested but the number dropped dramatically at the weekend.

There were large queues at testing clinics last week but Professor Spurrier said she was ‘disappointed’ by the numbers over the weekend. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

South Australians have urged to get tested even if they have the mildest of symptoms. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

Professor Spurrier said she was “disappointed” that only 4000 people had presented.

“The amount of testing done in our state is not high enough for me to feel ability confident about if we (community transmission) here.

“This is not the time to be complacent.”



SA first introduced a hard border with Greater Melbourne last Wednesday then toughened its restrictions, closing to all of Victoria by Friday.

Under the current directions, anyone who enters SA from Victoria must comply with the level three restrictions, meaning they must be tested on days one, five and 13, need to isolate until they get their first negative test and cannot attend events with a Covid Management Plan, like the AFL at Adelaide Oval.

Cross-border residents within 70km will still be allowed to enter.



Victoria was plunged into a seven-day lockdown at midnight in a bid to contain its most recent outbreak, which began after a Melbourne man contracted the virus in a SA medi-hotel.

Originally published as Fears Covid has jumped Vic border into SA