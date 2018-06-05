Fears court will allow Ipswich council-rejected development

Ipswich resident David Harris fears his suburb is being “destroyed” by developers. IMAGE: AAP/Richard Walker

Ipswich resident David Harris fears his suburb is being “destroyed” by developers. IMAGE: AAP/Richard Walker

Bellbird Park resident David Harris fears his once green suburb, a haven for wildlife, will be "destroyed" if a rejected application to develop 34ha of bushland is overturned in court.

Under pressure from residents who stormed Ipswich City Council in April, it rejected the CB Developments application for more than 300 homes at Eugene St, Bellbird Park.

Councillors labelled the proposal "atrocious" and largely rejected it for its failure to conserve essential wildlife corridors, poor urban design and inadequacies in addressing landslide and flooding risks.

The Singapore-based developer is appealing the decision in the Planning and Environment Court. CB Developments have not responded to questions.

Mr Harris shared a harrowing photo of two surviving trees standing atop a Bellbird Park hill that was once bushland.

Land clearing for the Brentwood Forest housing estate at Bellbird Park.

He said they had been cleared a few weeks earlier to make way for another Bellbird Park housing estate - Brentwood Forest.

"This is what will happen everywhere if residents don't keep fighting for the environment," he said.

"I look to the hill once covered in bush now a bombsite.

"We are not going to let that happen in Eugene St.

"Bellbird Park is under attack and the (reasons) why people are coming here are disappearing as a result of the destruction happening."

Land clearing for the Brentwood Forest housing estate at Bellbird Park.

AVID Property Group General Manager for Queensland, Bruce Harper, defended the Brentwood Forest estate.

"Brentwood Forest has retained a significant amount of natural landscape throughout the area, including the protected ancient vine forest that frames the community," he said.

"All planning, clearing and environmental requirements have been met in accordance with council, with koala and vegetation offsets in place."

Brentwood Forest last year achieved a full '6 Leaf' EnviroDevelopment certification.

It acquired 167 hectares of vulnerable koala habitat as an agreed offset for the development of Brentwood Forest.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said regular inspections confirmed AVID was working within approved conditions.