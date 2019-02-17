Fears council constraints will reduce property value

SOLD: Gordon Cummins wants the council to remove overlays on his Mt Marrow property.

SOLD: Gordon Cummins wants the council to remove overlays on his Mt Marrow property. Rob Williams

A RURAL Ipswich man fears his property's value will be reduced with the "unnecessary” number of overlays placed on it by the council.

Mount Marrow resident Gordon Cummins fears overlays, a property's characteristics and development constraints, will cost him when he decides to sell.

Mr Cummins' property is subject to bushfire risk, a key resource, significant slope, building height restrictions and operational airspace buffer.

His vicinity to RAAF Base Amberley and the Mount Marrow Quarry have contributed to three of the overlays.

Mr Cummins believes the council has placed an unnecessary number of conditions on his property.

"I want them to give us a fair go,” he said.

If you bring a real estate agent here they'll say 'oh you've got a lot of problems'.”

Overlay maps were first included in the 2004 Ipswich Planning Scheme.

They can reflect the physical characteristics, risks associated with natural hazards such as bushfire or other matters that affect land and are the result of either spatial analysis or data collection.

The bushfire risk overlay extends over the areas of Mr Cummins' site where established vegetation exists.

"About 50 per cent of the site has been cleared. The cleared areas of the site are not subject to the overlay,” a council spokesman said.

The slope overlay applies to land with difficult topography, comprising steep land with slopes greater than 15 per cent.

Mr Cummins is restricted from building anything above 15m.

"This overlay is designed to provide for the protection of the Amberley Air Base operational airspace,” the council said.

"Building height and other structures must not penetrate the obstruction clearance surfaces unless prior written approval is obtained from the Department of Defence.”

Land within 13km of RAAF Base Amberley has the operational airspace buffer constraint.

"(It) is in place in order to protect operational airspace from airborne wildlife interference,” the spokesman said.

"Development that has the potential to attract significant numbers of wildlife has the potential to have adverse impacts on operational airspace and should be avoided or appropriately managed through rigorous wildlife management measures.”

The council said maps were updated when there were changes to the information they related to.

"For example, the Overlay Map relating to the operations of RAAF Base Amberley may be updated when the Department of Defence and State Government issue new information regarding aircraft noise impacts,” the spokesman said.

"There is no statutorily prescribed process for a person to request a review of an overlay map.

"If inquiries are received these are investigated and if there is evidence that the overlay map is not showing a matter correctly may be updated by council through a planning scheme amendment.

"Mr Cummins has previously contacted council to raise his concerns and he has been advised of the reasoning why these overlays exist,” the spokesman said.