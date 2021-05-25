Fears as Melbourne cluster grows

Demand at testing sites in Melbourne has increased after four new positive cases. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Demand at testing sites in Melbourne has increased after four new positive cases. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Victoria has recorded one new local case of coronavirus as fears grow over a superspreader testing positive to the virus in Melbourne’s north.

Acting Premier James Merlino confirmed the new case – a man in his 60s – on Tuesday morning who health authorities had linked to the Whittlesea outbreak in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

“He was identified as a contact from case number one and was urgently tested, producing the positive result,” Mr Merlino said.

“He is isolating as are his household contacts.”

The fifth case comes on top of the four new local cases previously revealed at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Health authorities also confirmed no new cases in hotel quarantine, and 14,892 tests in the past 24 hours.

The new cases announced on Monday were a man in his 30s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s and a preschool-aged child all from the same family but spread across three households.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the “working thesis” at the moment was they were connected to the Wollert man who returned from hotel quarantine in South Australia as the family also lived in the Whittlesea area.

Chief health officer Brett Sutton said one of the new cases was likely “quite infectious” and Victorians needed to prepare themselves for more positive cases.

“The viral load was likely high and with close contacts becoming positive he’s likely to be quite infectious,” he said.

Victoria Health issues list of COVID-19 exposure sites : Victoria Health has issued alerts for 10 exposure sites visited by an infectious person amid Melbourne’s new COVID-19 cluster. It comes as the state's health department launches an urgent investigation into four new cases. People who attended the relevant high-risk venues between certain times have been advised to go for a coronavirus test and quarantine for 14 days. The state previously recorded 86 consecutive days without a case of community transmission.

“We have to ready ourselves for any other positives and when there are close contacts that become positive it raises the possibility that even casual contacts could become positive.”

The health department has listed new public exposure sites on their website and those with any symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, chills or sweats or a change in sense of smell or taste, have been urged to get tested immediately.

Testing sites have also increased their opening hours to cope with the high demand.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Fears as Melbourne cluster grows