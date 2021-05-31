Menu
Up to two partially vaccinated residents at Arcare aged care facility in Maidstone have been infected, reports Bill Shorten.
News

Fears aged care residents have virus

by Finn McHugh
31st May 2021 8:47 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM

Partly-vaccinated residents at the aged care facility sent into lockdown after a worker tested positive may have been infected, Labor MP Bill Shorten has said.

The Arcare centre in Melbourne’s west was sent into lockdown after revelations a worker tested positive to COVID-19 despite receiving her first vaccine dose.

Mr Shorten, whose electorate includes the centre, on Monday told ABC News Breakfast he had heard second-hand accounts from the centre the virus had spread to other partially-vaccinated residents.

“Worryingly both the staff member who recorded positive but one resident, possibly two, but one resident appears to have contracted COVID were both vaccinated in the first round,” he said.

“So it just emphasises to me, and I think to everyone listening, that two vaccinations is what we need.

“When I hear the federal government saying one vaccination somehow goal … you need two. One is not enough.”

NCA Newswire has reached out to Victoria Health and the federal government for comment.

More to come

Originally published as Fears aged care residents have virus

