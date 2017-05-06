25°
'Fearless' footballers out to end Cup drought

David Lems
| 6th May 2017 10:50 AM
Western Pride footballer Corey Lucas tries to control his Olympic opponent during an earlier NPL game between Saturday night's FFA Cup opponents.
Western Pride footballer Corey Lucas tries to control his Olympic opponent during an earlier NPL game between Saturday night's FFA Cup opponents. Chris Simpson

WESTERN Pride have added motivation to reach new heights in tonight's FFA Cup football match in Ipswich.

Apart from hosting a quality National Premier Leagues opponent in Brisbane Olympic, the Pride players are keen to advance in the national competition.

Head coach Graham Harvey said his side was unlucky not to secure a point in last weekend's shock loss to South West Thunder in Toowoomba.

"It was a bit of a wake-up call,'' Harvey said of the 2-1 defeat after a 9-3 victory the previous weekend.

"We didn't play very well but right at the end we probably had a goal that should have been awarded that wasn't.''

Despite that, Harvey said his players were excited about playing a national competition match at their home base.

"It's fantastic for the club and fantastic for the boys,'' he said of the FFA Cup round 4 encounter.

"It would be nice to try and bring a performance that get us to advance through the Cup. Playing knockout football is a little bit different in what we do, week in, week out.''

Harvey backs his team to accept the challenge.

"As a group of players, we don't fear anybody,'' Harvey said. "We respect people but we don't fear anyone.''

Having just played his 50th NPL game for the club, Pride captain Jesse Rigby is also keen to see his team advance in the growing national series.

In past years, Pride have lost their opening FFA Cup clashes to the Ipswich Knights and Lions.

"I think it's a great opportunity,'' Rigby said.

"It'd be great to win it.

"The last couple of years we've been knocked out real early.

"It's good to see where you need to be. It's just a great comp not only for yourself but for the clubs as well.

"It (the extra exposure) really highlights them.''

Although disappointed with Pride's previous loss to South West, Rigby said overpowering Sunshine Coast showed the attacking potential of the side.

"That was probably the biggest win I've ever been at with Pride,'' he said.

"Everyone just showed up.''

Pride lost 1-0 to Brisbane Olympic in their third game of this year's NPL state competition season.

Harvey expects to have a near full strength squad to choose from.

Pride have a new addition in Tom Sullivan, who played in goals for Pride in last weekend's game.

The former Easts Brisbane Premier League player was added to the squad to give regular custodian Justin Weier a rest.

Harvey said Weier would return to his usual role on Saturday night, having performed consistently since moving up from the youth ranks this season.

The only player giving Harvey concern is Bonnie Thomas-Remijo, who is battling a knee injury.

However, as Pride showed during their goalfest against Sunshine Coast, they have plenty of firepower.

When the Pride players are on target, they are a dangerous attacking side.

In the curtainraiser to today's 7pm clash, the Western Pride under-20 team tackle Redlands in an NPL catch-up game.

The Western Spirit Capital League 2 side also has a rescheduled match to complete this afternoon.

Spirit heads to Elder Oval to play competition heavyweights Annerley in an important match for the Goodna-based top four hopefuls.

The Ipswich Knights have a weekend break from Brisbane Premier League matches.

The Pride women play NPL competition champions The Gap at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Game day

FFA Cup preliminary round 4: Saturday (7pm) - Western Pride v Olympic at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. U20 NPL: 4pm (catch-up match) - Western Pride v Redlands.

NPL women: Sunday (5pm) - Western Pride v The Gap at Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

CL2 (catch-up game): Saturday (3.30pm) - Western Spirit v Annerley at Elder Oval.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brisbane olympic ffa cup graham harvey ipswich football jesse rigby western pride western pride fc

