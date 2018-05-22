Menu
WASH UP: Ipswich pensioner Edward Parker, 61, thought a woman was tracking him through his mobile phone. Ross Irby
Crime

'She was tracking me': Fearful man's explanation for rampage

Ross Irby
by
22nd May 2018 12:10 AM
FEARFUL a woman was "tracking him through his mobile phone", a pensioner went on a destructive rampage attacking her pot plants, washing machine and ride-on mower.

The damage bill was costly, with plants and dirt thrown into the washing machine at her home in Thagoona.

Even gumboots were cut up.

Hearing a man speaking loudly to himself in the backyard alerted a neighbour to something being amiss.

Edward John Parker, 61, a grandfather from Booval, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to trespass on April 19; and five counts of wilful damage at Thagoona.

Police chose to remain silent on the remaining facts, instead handing them up to the magistrate via prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston, who mentioned only that $1400 was sought in restitution for the damage.

"It's a strange set of circumstances," Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said after reading the document.

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice mentioned there was "a history between the two, an ongoing feud of sorts".

"Mr Parker accepts that his action was not acceptable and he can pay the restitution.

"He is on a disability pension," Mr Boddice said.

"He told police she was tracking him through his phone. Sounds bizarre."

Ms Sturgess noted that Parker had no criminal history. Ms Sturgess said Parker went to the woman's house, knocking over pot plants, and cutting the cord to a freezer and washing machine, with dirt and plants thrown into the machine.

He also cut a fuel hose on a ride-on-mower and smashed a security camera.

"You believed she was stealing your food and tracking you through your phone," Ms Sturgess said.

Ms Sturgess sentenced Parker to a 12-month probation order, and ordered that he pay $1400 restitution.

ipswich court ipswich crime tresspassing wilful damage
Ipswich Queensland Times

