Fear and courage: Two goalkeepers injured in one team

Western Pride players work to stop South West Queensland opponent Will Orford in Saturday night’s FQPL1 round six match in Toowoomba. Orford scored a fortunate goal against his former club. Picture: Kevin Farmer

WESTERN Pride coach of the week Brian Hastings will monitor two sore goalkeepers after a dramatic night of football in Toowoomba.

Major off-season recruit Jake Reesby and exciting Ipswich talent Josh Boyle were both injured in Saturday night's 2-1 loss to South West Queensland Thunder.

It was Pride's first defeat and toughest test from four matches in the 2021 Football Queensland Premier League 1 competition.

The result against one of the competition heavyweights proved Pride are up with the better teams this season, rising from a sluggish start to push Thunder in the second half.

"I'm hoping in the big scheme of things that is our first speed bump,'' Hastings said.

"It's probably a good eye-opener for us . . . so we can go forward from there. And I think we're going to be better for it.''

However, his main post-game concern was for Reesby and Boyle.

Former Peninsula Power championship-winning keeper Reesby left the field fearing he had suffered a fractured leg after heavy contact with a Toowoomba player.

As Reesby and the Toowoomba player went to ground injured, the ball rolled to former Western Pride footballer Will Orford who scored in the 12th minute.

"It was a bit unfortunate,'' Hastings said.

Injured Western Pride goalkeeper Jake Reesby. Picture: David Lems

Reesby was unable to continue the game, being replaced by Boyle.

However, the Ipswich teenager slipped walking into the dressing rooms at halftime and injured his quad muscle. Boyle battled on gamely.

"He did the whole second half. He couldn't kick the ball,'' Hastings said.

Hastings hoped Reesby would be fit to play against Souths United on Saturday night at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

"He seems to be okay. He was hopping on it,'' Hastings said.

Hastings was also keen to see Boyle back up after his courageous effort.

"He's a tough boy,'' Hastings said.

"Josh came on and acquitted himself pretty well for a young lad.

Western Pride goalkeeper Josh Boyle turned in a courageous effort in Toowoomba.

"I think both (Reesby and Boyle) will be okay by the end of the week. It all depends how tender Jake's leg is.''

While the goalkeeping sagas were going on in a rain-affected match, Hastings made some key changes in the second half after conceding South West Queensland outplayed Pride.

The changes included bringing on his son Mikhail for the final 15 minutes.

In his first game for the club, classy utility player Mikhail scored in an inspired effort.

"Mikhail did well. He made a big difference because we had a target man,'' the coach said.

"I was pleased with the last 20, 25 minutes, how we played. The last 20 minutes we were brilliant.

"But we started terribly, very sluggish start.

"They (South West) certainly were a very good side against us in the first half.''

South West Queensland attacker Pasquale De Vita tries to break through the Western Pride defence in Saturday night’s FQPL1 round six match in Toowoomba. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The Pride coach praised Rhys Webster and Abraham Wani after they were injected into the game after the break.

Webster was solid at centre back and Wani created speed out wide.

A modest Hastings was surprised at being named last week's FQPL1 coach of the week, saying Brisbane City's Matt Smith deserved it more after five wins.

However, Hastings hoped his work as Pride head coach for the first time continued to build a team capable of causing some upsets in coming weeks.

Pride's next home game against Souths United is scheduled to kick off at 7.15pm.

FQPL1: South West Queensland 2 def Western Pride 1 (Mikhail Hastings) in Toowoomba.