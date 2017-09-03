'F*ck the police': Ipswich suburb woken by rowdy teens

RESIDENTS around East Ipswich train station were unlikely to have slept through the night.

A loud disturbance involving about 50 young people broke out at the station with one resident reporting incredibly loud yelling from the group featuring lines such as 'f*ck the police'.

One resident, who has lived in the area for years, said a bit of noise on the weekend wasn't unusual but described this incident as nothing he'd ever witnessed before.

He said the group appeared to be largely teenagers.

About midnight police broke up a rowdy party on Chermside Rd and ordered the large crowd to disperse.

A short time later a significant number of police descended on the train station where many of the party-goers had headed.

Police confirmed several arrests were made at the station, although no detail was available.

A man who lives nearby, but asked not to be named, said it was reminiscent of rowdy soccer fans leaving a match in the UK.

"It woke me up it was so loud," the man said.

"Within 10 minutes it was so loud my pets were afraid.

"They were screaming things like 'f*ck the police'. There would have been between 50 and 75 people there and about 12 police cars.

"It took a good hour to disperse and the police stayed there until they left.

"I've never seen so many police and it was comforting for me given how close by I live and how loud it was.

"The brazenness of it was what concerned me.

"To have so many people that didn't care about other people living in the area who would have been asleep was unbelievable."

Police said it wasn't unusual in such situations for a large number of police officers to attend, to ensure officers' safety.