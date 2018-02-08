Fay's passionate plea to save others from a lemon car

SITTING IDLE: Fay Broughton's experience with a problem-plagued Holden Commodore proves the need for improved consumer protection, she said.

SITTING IDLE: Fay Broughton's experience with a problem-plagued Holden Commodore proves the need for improved consumer protection, she said. Hayden Johnson

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

THE owner of a Holden Commodore plagued with electrical problems believes her experience with a faulty car proves the need for lemon laws in Queensland.

North Ipswich resident Fay Broughton purchased the Commodore in November 2008, and gremlins began soon after.

Documents show she has attempted to have the car repaired more than one dozen times, during and after the warranty period.

With no fix and left with a $47,000 "shed ornament", Ms Broughton wants the State Government to introduce consumer laws to protect people.

"I would like them to come in because how many people are out there situations like mine," she said.

"They need to bring in the lemon law for people who go out and buy new cars."

In 2015 Queensland Parliament's Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee began an inquiry into consumer protection for new-car buyers.

The inquiry recommended a national approach to lemon laws, a limit on the number of attempts to repair a faulty car and an independent assessor.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden was a member of the committee and heard submissions from across the state.

"There were cars that clearly were lemons and they should have been replaced," he said.

Ms Broughton said financial restrictions prevented her from engaging a solicitor and fighting Holden.

She pleaded with the State Government to introduce lemon law legislation.

"Enough is enough, bring the law in so it can protect the little people," she said.

"We don't all have high-paying jobs that can afford to go out and buy a new car on a whim.

"People on low income have to save to buy what they want."

On Wednesday Ms Broughton walked 33km - from Booval to Brassall and back to North Ipswich.

"I was crying," she said.

"I've had enough, I can't deal with it anymore.

"I want Holden to fix it or replace it and I just don't care what they do."

Comment has been sought from Holden.