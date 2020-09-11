Favourites shocked in wide open auction series

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

TWO favourites to win the Group Three Alan Price Memorial Auction Series, Tony Brett’s Wolf Racketeer and Selena Zammit’s Sequana, fell at the first hurdle in an action-packed night of racing.

The two greyhounds jumped at 3-1 in the old scale in their respective heats and were both out the back early in rough-house affairs.

The duo loomed as clear standouts to take home the title and he $40,000 purse that comes with it. But going into this week’s semi-finals, every one of the16 qualifiers will rightfully be thinking they have a chance at moving on to the final and Group Three glory.

Heat one was headlined by Wolf Racketeer who despite being first up since January held all the money with the bookies. Punters were banking on him recapturing the form of last prep where he was lightning out of the 500 metres boxes laying down a best time on 30.25.

It only took a moment of hesitation at the start and things got mighty hard for the favourite, stuck four wide and midfield at the first turn he did well to run into fourth but missed qualification.

It was Dennis Moore’s High Order who took the opportunity with both hands able to lead up from box two. The nine-time winner ran them ragged at just his third career 500 metre start, showing no signs of tired legs late sailing almost four lengths clear in 30.88.

The dog has a tough ask ahead of him in semi-final one jumping from box six with plenty of speed inside him. He’ll have to hope he can clear them early and take some strength from last week’s run to figure in the first four.

We Get It rises

Selena Zammit’s Sequana took centre stage in heat two. But the second fastest bitch ever around the Albion 500, who was riding a six-race winning streak, was dealt a cruel blow she squeezed early and did not finish.

The scrimmage at the stage left bolters Awesome Dream at $101 and Giggling Sal at $71 out in front. But they proved sitting ducks for Serena Lawrance’s We Get It, who tracked into the race like a winner down the back sliding up the inside of the leaders and sprinting away.

The dog comes up with the plumb draw in semi-final two jumping from the red, given his history at the track and penchant for early speed. He looks a likely leader and although he’s better versed over the short course could get away from them if there’s trouble early.

Remarkable appetite for work

PUNTERS got back to their feet in heat three when local commodity Flying Jet notched an impressive ninth win at track and trip for local trainer Peter O’Reilly in a one-act affair.

The dog couldn’t have left any better from box four charging to the fence to set up a gap at he first turn. From there, he was never going to get caught clocking 30.55 comfortably the fastest of the five heat winners.

The dog has a remarkable appetite for work as he backed up in Monday’s Bundaberg Derby heats running into third and a spot in next week’s final.

He comes up with box four again in semi-final too and as always will be challenging for the front early but will be made to work a little harder with We Get It drawn the fence.

Flying Jet’s consistency is something to behold and you’d be brave to rule him out of a finals birth.

Pam Field’s Misty Maze was a black book run from the race. From the unsuitable draw in box eight, she covered extra ground around the first corner landing in fifth down the back where she continued to close throughout the run eventually going down by two lengths.

She meets Flying Jet again in semi two this time from box three where she could get a far more comfortable sit on the back of the leaders and be a real danger late.

Ringbark upset

HEAT four was all about Serena Lawrance’s litter the Head Bound/Cardwell pair of Ringbark Jen and Head Bairn joining brother We Get It in the semi-finals.

It was Ringbark Jen who upset her more fancied sister breaking her tag as bridesmaid, scoring win number three at start 34 with 12 minors.

The bitch flew the lids from box one to lead by a wide margin down the back. Head Bairn was always making ground but could only cut the margin to just below two lengths in a 30.91 clip.

Crucially Ringbark Jen gets the prized box one in semi-final one.

Not being one of the strongest dogs in the field, she’ll be relying on her box manners to take her to next week’s final.

Head Bairn’s draw is a little stickier jumping from the five in semi-final two. The bitch has the early speed to offset it on her day but will have to make her way around Flying Jet which will be no easy task.

Huge player in series

HEAT five was the final chance to qualify. Double Return continued his remarkable rise from 288 metre sprinter to genuine 500 metre dog for veteran trainer Brian Francis, crossing from the eight early and had too much mid-race speed for the competition.

It was just the dog’s third run over the 500 metres not having been beyond the 395 trip in any previous starts.

Francis said he had noticed the dog’s sectionals improving and thought he would give him a shot. He has now won two of three and looks a huge player in the grand scheme of the Auction Series.

The dog does his best work from outside draws where he can carve his way across the face of a field but box three in far from the worst draw, expect him to lead for a long way if he gets out clean and could give them the slip again.

The first four from each heat will give themselves a chance at the final with $60,000 total in prize money.

Those who miss out still run in a $20,000 consolation final.

There’s everything to race for this Saturday night.

Micks Recall making history

JAMIE Hosking’s Micks Recall grabbed the headlines last week when he improved his personal best at the track from 30.90 to 30.28.

To prove it wasn’t a fluke, the bitch came out and went even quicker in Tuesday’s Fifth Grade a scorching 30.14.

The time is only a few hundredths of a second off being one of the top 10 runs all-time at Ipswich and .17 off Fernando Blaster and Champagne Sally’s track record.

The bitch showed ability with some eye-catching runs from back in the field at Albion Park but since arriving at Ipswich for her Novice three weeks ago has continually jumped better each week and run some scorching time on the bunny.

It begs the question what’s next for Micks Recall.

Hosking has already shown he’s not afraid to travel with the litter. Waddling Witch is still in NSW after her Group One Peter Mosman tilt.

Hosking no doubt has grand plans but the lure of a possible track record just might bring him back to Ipswich sooner rather than later.