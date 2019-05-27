Takeaway back in business by popular demand

BACK IN BUSINESS: Uncle Bill's Takeaway is re-opening. Owner Lisa Knight (right) with her niece Ashleigh Knight.

EAST Ipswichians no longer have to fret where they will get dinner with Uncle Bill's Takeaway announcing they will reopen.

Only days after the shock closure of the shop, Lisa Knight, who co-owns the shop with her sister Kathleen Coveney announced they will reopen, unable to leave the public hungry.

"It's been unreal, I was at the shops and people were coming up to me (about the closure)," she said.

"I knew it was going to be a good takeaway from the start.

"I always wanted to open my own shop so I went in with my sister ... our lease ran out and we decided not to renew it, but we're renewing it now."

Like any good business, the customers were at the heart of Ms Knight's decision.

"It's the customers that have made us come back - we just felt sorry for them," she laughed laughed.

"People were coming up and hugging me when we told them we're open tomorrow they were just amazed and happy and excited."

Ms Knight said customer favourites are definitely the burgers, with the Uncle Bill burger taking the cake for most ordered, chips and gravy and any of her home made meals, ranging from bangers and mash to chicken curry.

"I can't have a day off from cooking them, they just go like crazy, bangers and mash, rissoles and rice, curry chicken and rice," she said.

"Workmen are coming in and buying three at time for the next three days."

The shop is open again from 7am tomorrow (Tuesday) with burger and chips specials for $7 all day.