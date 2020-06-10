Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One-on-one classes approved for popular swim centre

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
10th Jun 2020 4:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Peter McMahon's Swim Factory recently reopened after being closed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The swimming centre recently reopned to limited activities after being closed down for more than two months and Mr McMahon said he was happy to be back.

"The government through the department of sport have given us clearance that we can teach one-on-one," Mr McMahon said.

Mr McMahon said he and his staff were doing everything they could to make sure that everyone was safe.

"We will conduct temperature checks and seating restrictions and even in the baby classes we will keep our distances," he said.

Mr McMahon said the first two weeks after they had closed was tough, but hoped there would be some normality soon.

"We're currently only doing one-on-one - but we're very grateful that Mr Morrison gave us the jobKeeper money so all our people could be retained that way.

The centre reopened on Monday, June 8, with limited operating hours and swimming activities available.

For more information visit www.swimfactory.com.au.

swim factory
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    The Royals' Photoshop fail

    The Royals' Photoshop fail
    • 10th Jun 2020 4:56 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Saving lives for fun: Volunteers earn top honours

        premium_icon Saving lives for fun: Volunteers earn top honours

        News Husband and wife team dedicates three decades to country ambulance service

        Tradie attacks partner in front of children

        premium_icon Tradie attacks partner in front of children

        News Father attacks partner with a screw driver, sends horrible texts

        World titles hopeful shares frustration, how best to cope

        premium_icon World titles hopeful shares frustration, how best to cope

        Sport Focused training program helps teenager chase his international dream.

        WATCH: Alleged hoon’s hilarious ‘getaway’ fail

        premium_icon WATCH: Alleged hoon’s hilarious ‘getaway’ fail

        Crime His motorbike wasn't co-operating and bizarre chase caught on camera