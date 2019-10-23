Favourite camp spot closed as caretaker perishes in blaze

Police are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire at Wivenhoe Hill last night.

Police are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire at Wivenhoe Hill last night. Jarrard Potter

THE caretaker of Captain Logan Camp at Lake Wivenhoe died in a fire that consumed his property on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to Logan Inlet Rd, Wivenhoe Hill, at 10pm to find the the caretaker's property destroyed by fire.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were on the scene at 10.09pm where they found the caretaker had died.

Initial police inquiries suggested the 60-year-old caretaker was at home at the time.

A woman, who the QT understands was the man's wife, was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Forensic tests on the body found inside the home are under way.

A crime scene has been established as officers work to determine the cause of the fire.

Advance care paramedic Ian Pyper said there has been an increase in building fires around the state, citing four on Monday alone.

"Now is a good time to remind everyone that their smoke alarms are serviced and in working order, and if you don't have a fire evacuation plan, take a moment with your family and discuss what you may do in the event of a fire,” he said.

"Find two ways out, decide on a meeting place close by and have a back-up plan if your exists become blocked.”

The Queensland Times contacted Seqwater yesterday, however they respectfully declined to comment on the tragic circumstances surrounding the man's death.

The camp ground remains closed to the public.