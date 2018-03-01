Parents wade through waters to childcare centre

Flooding has closed roads across the Townsville region. Picture: Alix Sweeney

PARENTS have been forced to wade through floodwaters to pick up their children from a childcare centre after north Queensland was swamped by torrential rain.

The centre, at Deeraqun, was one of several schools and childcare centres closed due to flooding from a two-day deluge that is continuing to hit Townsville and surrounding areas.

Residents have been warned to brace for major flooding as heavy falls poured down on the region, cutting roads and causing evacuations.

A red Holden Commodore is inundated with water after the driver crashed late last night.

An evacuation centre has been opened in Bluewater.

In the space of six hours, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 202mm of rain in Bluewater, northwest of Townsville, and warned of potential falls up to 350mm over the next 24 hours.

Flash flooding caused the Bruce Highway, south of Townsville, to be closed this morning.

Earlier today two people became trapped in their house by rising floodwaters as the "faux cyclone" swept through the state's north.

A QFES spokesman confirmed the incident happened at Althaus Pde, Yabulu about 8.15am, following confirmation two adults and three dogs were stuck on a veranda.

"By the time we made access the water had receded. We made contact with the occupants. They were in safe hands, they weren't removed from the premises," he said.

It's understood rescue crews may need a boat to reach the home due to rising floodwaters on the Bruce Highway.

Police confirmed the Bruce Highway was this morning closed at Alligator Creek to the south and Bluewater to the north, with reports there is no way into Townsville from either direction.

At least one river expected to near levels seen in the 2011 floods.

Extra water rescue crews have been deployed to the region.

A person was rescued from the top of their car at Saunders Beach about 9am today, a Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

The SES has had 60 jobs in the region since 4pm yesterday.

"Stop, think, and don't drive through flooded water," Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said in a statement.

Overnight, driver Joe Martin had a lucky escape when his car ended up in a large pool of water.

He said he was driving around a bend at about 11.30pm when he came across a large amount of rubbish on North Shore Boulevard, Northern Beaches.

He opened the door and stepped out into ankle deep water.

The red Holden Commodore was turned around by the water and was nearly completely submerged.

The BoM issued an updated severe weather warning for heavy rainfall this morning for people in Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin and parts of Gulf Country and North West forecast districts.

Lower Bridge closed on the Bohle River as overflow covers the road. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, will continue in the warning area. The heaviest falls are gradually easing in the Herbert and Lower Burdekin district, and should shift further west into the Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders district today," the updated warning, issued at 10.55am, said.

"The heaviest falls will then extend into the Gulf Country and far northeastern parts of the North West district overnight and on Friday."

Six-hour rainfall with totals of 50mm to 150mm are forecast, and there's a chance of isolated falls up to 200mm.

The BoM said 202mm of rain fell in the six hours to 5am at Bluewater, northwest of Townsville, while 183mm was recorded at Upper Black River over the same period and 167mm at Toomulla.

The BoM has also issued a major flood warning in north Queensland, as the Haughton River at Giru is set to reach the record flood level.

The Haughton River is expected to reach up to the record flood level of 3.09m seen in the February 2011 floods.

Since 9am on Wednesday to this morning, 100-180mm of rainfall has been recorded across the catchment, the heaviest downstream of Giru and across Major Creek with rain expected to continue today.

Poultry farmer Jeff Ironside heads back for more after bringing people across the Bohle River near Townsville after roads were cut by flood waters. Picture: Evan Morgan

BoM have released the latest river heights with Haughton River at Mt Piccaninny at 4.03m, Major Creek upstream from Haughton River at 8.10m, Haughton River at Powerline at 7.72m and Haughton River at Giru currently sitting at 2.95m and expecting to rise.

Townsville's Ross River Dam - which fell to around 15 per cent capacity at the start of the year - was yesterday at around 29 per cent capacity.

But the BoM said although the weather system looked and felt like a cyclone, the severe weather event did not officially amount to a cyclone.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford was briefed by weather authorities who warned of the high rainfall totals expected.

"Different parts of Townsville have seen 80 to 200mm already today," he said yesterday.

"If you get 200mm in the last 24 hours, and you're going to get 300mm in the next 24 hours.

"That's a half a metre of water potentially dumped in some of these places."

Queensland's 2017-18 summer has seen floods and record highs in many towns.

Brisbane had its wettest February in almost 20 years, recording a total of 285.4mm which included a 24-hour downpour of 135.8mm on February 24.

Birdsville had its hottest December day (47.4C) on record this past summer and averaged around 41C every day for the past three months.

It's expected the wet weather will move to the west of the state in the coming days, with Townsville's rainfall set to gradually ease throughout today.

The Bureau of Meteorology's climate outlook for autumn, released yesterday, said warmer-than-average minimums were expected for northeast Australia along with a drier-than-average autumn for central Australia.

A lightning storm in the Mackay region.

BoM senior climatologist Dr Andrew Watkins said another dry summer had hit drought-stricken western Queensland farmers the hardest.

"The very late and weakened La Nina brought little rain to eastern Australia," he said.

"Western Queensland was hardest hit and hasn't had above average summer rainfall now for six years."

The southeast is in for a warm start to autumn with Brisbane forecast to reach a top of 33C and mostly sunny conditions