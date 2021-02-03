Faulty pipe to blame as large sinkhole emerges at CBD

The faulty pipe is located about three meters below the road’s surface.

A FAULTY stormwater pipe has been identified as the cause of a large sinkhole which has this week consumed parts of a street in Ipswich Central.

Ipswich City Council was forced to limit motorist access through the typically high-traffic area as workers undertook urgent repairs to the site.

A council spokesman confirmed the team had first been made aware of the safety hazard about 11am on Monday morning.

Crews were promptly dispatched to the scene shortly after, with traffic control reportedly in place by midday.

“The pavement damage has been caused by faulty stormwater pipes which over time have eroded the pavement,” the spokesman said.

“Council has cordoned off the area and closed South Street to through traffic.

“The road remains open to local traffic and businesses under traffic control.”

Division 3 councilor Marnie Doyle first revealed the incident through a post to Facebook on Monday evening.

Ipswich woman Melissa Peters said in response that she had reportedly witnessed the road partially collapse following a multi-vehicle collision near the scene.

The spokesman said while the size of sinkhole had not been measured, it was considered to be “large”.

Workers undertake repairs on a sinkhole at South St, Ipswich Central.

“The approximate depth from the road surface to the stormwater pipe is 3 metres,” he said.

The council has since engaged a local contractor, who started work on Tuesday morning to repair the road.

The council spokesman said damaged pavement would have to be excavated before workers could repair the damaged pipe.

New pavement was also expected to be laid on Tuesday afternoon.

“Thanks to the Ipswich community, particularly those affected and those who reported the issue for council to address,” the spokesman said.

It is unknown whether assessment of pipework in the area will be undertaken.

Works at South Street are expected to be complete by Wednesday.