Fatseas chicken is back

AT HOME: Stacey Osborne can't wait to see the old name back at Fatseas.

CHICKEN lovers rejoice; Fatseas is making a comeback.

For decades Ipswich locals cherished the iconic shop Fatseas Chicken Bar and Carvery on Warwick Rd, until about four years ago when a new owner took over and re-branded the store as Guru's Kitchen.

Now Fatseas is coming back. The signage is yet to change but owner Anthony Button said it's time the chicken shop went back to its roots with one new addition.

With the Pie Guru in West Ipswich closing Mr Button made the decision to bring his businesses together and has taken the pie shop over to Warwick Rd creating Fatseas Chicken Bar and Bakery.

"We're doing everything the same as Fatseas,” Mr Button said.

"And that includes brining back the name.

"The shop lost its identity when the name changed and it's that identity we want to bring back.”

For Stacey Osborne, who worked at Fatseas for 11 years, bringing back the original name was like "coming home”, she said.

Like most locals, Stacey agrees the chicken is Fatseas' drawcard.

"It's the special sprinkle put on the chickens and they're a size 16, so they're bigger than what you get in the supermarkets,” she said.