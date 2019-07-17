Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Aussie dad's tragic overseas holiday death

by Ben Graham
17th Jul 2019 7:31 AM

AN Aussie father-of-three and businessman has died after he was hit by a boat while diving off the coast of the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Stephen Jones, 40,  from Melbourne, was diving off the island of Formentera, an island south of Ibiza last week, with his wife and six friends to celebrate his birthday.

However, tragedy struck when Mr Jones was hit and killed by a boat.

It's understood he died within minutes and officials have opened an investigation into his death.

Mr Jones was the son of prominent businessman Russell Jones, who while head of Amcor was involved in a price-fixing scandal with Visy boss Richard Pratt.

The tragedy took place off the coast of Ibiza in the Balearic Islands. Picture: iStock
The tragedy took place off the coast of Ibiza in the Balearic Islands. Picture: iStock

He set up an online homewares firm House of Home and was the executive director at Canadian investment banking firm Canaccord.

He leaves behind three children under 10.

His father-in-law Andrew de Crespigny told the Herald Sun Mr Jones was "the most magnificent person".

"He would do anything for anyone," he said. "He was a very caring individual and always had time for people. He was outgoing, polite and considerate.

"We were absolutely blessed to have a son-in-law the calibre of Stephen. We have lost one of the most fine gentlemen you could meet."

The Department of Foreign Affairs is now assisting the family.

More Stories

boat death diving accident editors picks formentera spain

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Full names of 201 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 201 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 17th Jul 2019 6:45 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 201 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 201 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 17th Jul 2019 6:45 AM
    Gatton dad killed in tragic crash 'a bloody legend'

    premium_icon Gatton dad killed in tragic crash 'a bloody legend'

    News Dubbed 'The Granny' for the way he rode his motorcycle

    Dams feel pinch after long dry

    premium_icon Dams feel pinch after long dry

    News No sign of rain as Bureau predicts warm, dry start to spring