Father's strength inspires next gen

POWERFUL PRESENCE: Winner of successive City of Ipswich Masters Sportsperson of the Year Awards Steven Graham pushes himself in the gym at the Ipswich Weightlifting Club. Cordell Richardson

CITY of Ipswich Masters Sportsperson of the Year for two years running Steven Graham carries the weight of the world on his shoulders with remarkable assuredness.

When he is not claiming Australian titles and obliterating international records the weightlifter is single-handedly raising five children after their mother passed away in 2015 following a battle with leukaemia.

Juggling a demanding training schedule, competitions, work responsibilities and an unwavering commitment to his brood, the RAAF leadership training instructor for the past 18 years sets an admirable example for all who know him.

Backed by a supportive network of friends and family and aided by his employer, which grants him elite athlete status and greater flexibility to pursue his lofty goals, the devoted parent has imposed himself as a forced to be reckoned with under the barbell.

In just his third year in the sport, the two-time Stawell Gift sprinter exceeded all expectations as he clinched the Queensland, National, Oceania, Pacific Rim and Commonwealth crowns in the men's 73kg 45-49 years class.

The 45-year-old earned his maiden City of Ipswich honour on the back of rapid improvements and a stellar run of form which had him tracking for international success.

He continued that trajectory throughout his reign, breaking a total of eight Queensland records, seven Australian records and three Commonwealth records since last November.

At the combined Pacific Rim, Oceania and Commonwealth Championships at the Gold Coast in June he ascended to unprecedented heights as he hoisted an 80kg snatch and 115kg clean and jerk for a total of 195kg to lift more than any of the Queen's subjects to come before him.

"It was a tick in the box,” Graham said of the achievement.

"It is something I can always say that I have done and no one can take that away from me.”

In doing so, he etched his name into the sport's record books. The feat was also enough to edge top quality local athletes to earn consecutive Masters Sportsperson of the Year gongs and secure his standing within this proud city's sporting history.

Masters Sportsperson of the Year Steven Graham. Rob Williams

Despite his achievements, the humble father whose courage in the face of adversity is far more inspiring than his raw strength, was shocked to receive the accolade for a second time at a ceremony at the North Ipswich Reserve on Friday.

He said it was a massive surprise given the calibre of the other finalists like skilful taekwondo exponent Lauren Broom, expert martial artist Derek Murray, tireless distance runner Clay Dawson, dead-eye target shooter Brian Hansen, indomitable powerlifter Simon Knechtli and herculean teammate Adrian Lamond.

"I'm very fortunate,” Graham said.

"I didn't think I would get up. Clay Dawson is an amazing athlete and Adrian won the same competitions that I did, so I thought he would probably win it. To have someone nominate you means you have got that support and somebody thinks you are doing very well in your chosen field.”

As a member of the Ipswich Weightlifting Club, Graham trains as part of a talent-rich stable under experienced competitor and coach Jax Solofa at Blacksoil.

The squad comprises athletes ranging in age from seven to masters, including Graham's 10-year-old daughter Amelie, who has followed her dad's lead and is showing potential as she prepares to enter her first competition.

Participants learn proper technique before increasing loads and completing tailored programs to maximise their gains.

"It is great to be coached by Jax,” Graham said.

"I'm still very new to the sport and the way he explains things is second to none. Each individual has different queues that they respond to and different needs, and Jax seems to know all of them.”

A friendly and supportive atmosphere is fostered and Graham encourages anyone interested to become involved.