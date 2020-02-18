Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police found five vaccum sealed bags full of cannabis during a traffic stop
Police found five vaccum sealed bags full of cannabis during a traffic stop
Crime

Father’s folly leads to disturbing highway drug bust

by Nathan Edwards
18th Feb 2020 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN unrestrained child in a car has led to a major drug bust near Ipswich on Monday.

Police pulled the man's vehicle over on the Cunningham Highway, at Willowbank, yesterday morning and noticed a young boy asleep in the rear of the vehicle with no seatbelt on.

This alarmed police and prompted them to search the vehicle, resulting in the discovery of a suitcase filled with five vacuum-sealed bags containing 30kg of marijuana and $1000 in cash.

 

Police found five vacuum-sealed bags containing 30kg of cannabis during a traffic stop near Brisbane yesterday.
Police found five vacuum-sealed bags containing 30kg of cannabis during a traffic stop near Brisbane yesterday.

 

Police this afternoon revealed that the driver was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of a drug offence.

He was also issued him a $400 traffic infringement notice for having his unrestrained child in the vehicle. He is due to face Ipswich court on March 3.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact police on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
cannabis crime drug bust drugs editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Academic, Uber driver will bring ‘big picture’ vision

        premium_icon Academic, Uber driver will bring ‘big picture’ vision

        Council News ‘I think in any other election it would not be an advantage to be a complete outsider and independent.'

        Ipswich man will walk 286km for mental health

        premium_icon Ipswich man will walk 286km for mental health

        News 'I'll be walking from Grafton to Brisbane across 2 weeks'

        Unrestrained child in car leads police to 30kg weed find

        premium_icon Unrestrained child in car leads police to 30kg weed find

        Crime The car was stopped by police yesterday morning.

        Missing 15 year old Ipswich teen

        Missing 15 year old Ipswich teen

        News Have you seen this girl? Police are appealing to the public to help find teen.