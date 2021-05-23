Father, young son found after bushwalk goes horribly wrong

A man and his 10-year-old son have been found safe and well after spending a freezing night out in the elements when they became lost on a popular southeast Queensland bushwalk.

Polair, SES officers, police and local bushwalkers spend Saturday evening and Sunday morning searching for the 45-year-old and his 10-year-old son who were reported missing by a relative about 3.30pm on Saturday after they failed to return from a hike at Mount Glorious.

The temperature on Mount Glorious, near Samford, fell to 12C overnight.

