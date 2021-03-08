A six-year-old girl was repeatedly assaulted by her father who broke her arm in a fit of rage, shaved her head and let her go hungry, a jury has found.

The Redlands Coast father, who cannot be named, was found guilty by a Brisbane District Court jury of torture, child cruelty, grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault.

He was acquitted of two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

During the trial, the court was told disturbing details of how the 41-year-old Capalaba man did not provide adequate food, care or bedding for his young daughter between May 2018 and January 2019.

The 41-year-old was taken into custody after being found guilty. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Jono Searle

Prosecutor Carly Whelan told the court how the father had shaved the girl's head and told other family members to refer to her "as he".

Ms Whelan said the man had fractured his daughter's arm in November 2018 after threatening to break it and smashed her head into a garden shed after becoming angry at the way she was mowing.

The court was told he would regularly make her stand for hours during "time out" and on one occasion, after locking her in a room overnight without a toilet, he made her "pick up her faeces and lick her urine off the floor".

The father gave evidence during the trial denying any allegations he had hurt his daughter saying he "would never be violent" towards his children and that some of her injuries had occurred at school.

He was taken into custody and will be sentenced next Thursday.

Originally published as Father tortured, broke six-year-old's arm