An autopsy report into the death of a Gladstone baby, who police allege suffered brain injuries at the hands of his father, is still outstanding, court told
Crime

Father to fight murder charge after four-month-old’s death

by PATRICK BILLINGS
4th May 2021 2:32 PM
An autopsy report in relation to the alleged murder of a four month old baby last year is still unfinished, a court has heard.

Gladstone father Tiaan Burger, 27, is accused of murdering his baby son Finnick Hercules Burger in January last year.

The child died after being admitted to hospital with head and internal injuries.

Police have alleged the boy suffered "catastrophic brain injuries" and other internal injuries. Burger has indicated he will fight the charge.

Burger's murder charge was mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

Lawyer Samantha Fenwick, appearing as town agent on behalf of Burger's defence team at Mulcahy Ryan Lawyers, said the outstanding autopsy report had not yet been completed.

Fennick Hercules Burger allegedly died at the hands of his father.
She said the person doing the report had been unwell and the estimated time for completion was now late June.

Ms Fenwick said Burger was on bail and in regular contact with his lawyers.

Magistrate Anthony Gett adjourned the matter to July 5.

