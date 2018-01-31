Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dad left son in hot car to play pokies

The father will be sentenced next month. Picture: Channel 9
The father will be sentenced next month. Picture: Channel 9
by Andrew Koubaridis

A SYDNEY father will be sentenced next month for leaving his young son in a car on a day where the temperature reached 40C.

The five-year-old was left in the car alone for an hour while his 32-year-old father went into the Guildford Hotel to play the pokies.

The father, who cannot be named, left his son in the airconditioned Honda Jazz car last month. A parking inspector found him and called police.

A parking inspector found the boy and called police. Picture: Channel 9
A parking inspector found the boy and called police. Picture: Channel 9

When the boy was asked where his dad was he told police he was going to get money, Channel 9 reported.

Police discovered the nearest bank was closed, and then found him in the gaming room.

When he was asked about his actions, the father reportedly said the only reason he left him was because he would not have been allowed in the hotel.

He was also found to be driving while his licence was cancelled.

The boy, pictured at a younger age, was found alone in the car. Picture: Channel 9
The boy, pictured at a younger age, was found alone in the car. Picture: Channel 9

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  car child parenting

Child in hospital after 'near drowning' at home

Child in hospital after 'near drowning' at home

Paramedics were called to Lowood property just after 6.30 on Tuesday night

  • News

  • 31st Jan 2018 8:03 AM

Inaugural medallion presentation for region's best

VALUED: Winners of the 2018 Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli's medallions for their community work.

"The day is about recognising role models in the community"

Hannah's new title is good news for city's youth

CELEBRATE: Hannah Hyatt will use her position as the Ipswich City Council's 2018 Young Citizen of the Year for mental health awareness.

Headspace employee focused on health

Save our Schoolkids: major push for swim safety in schools

Ryne Spence, 9, and sister Kyra, 6, are confident swimmers. Picture: Adam Head

Generation of young people who can’t swim to save themselves

Local Partners