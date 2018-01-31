Dad left son in hot car to play pokies

The father will be sentenced next month. Picture: Channel 9

The father will be sentenced next month. Picture: Channel 9

A SYDNEY father will be sentenced next month for leaving his young son in a car on a day where the temperature reached 40C.

The five-year-old was left in the car alone for an hour while his 32-year-old father went into the Guildford Hotel to play the pokies.

The father, who cannot be named, left his son in the airconditioned Honda Jazz car last month. A parking inspector found him and called police.

A parking inspector found the boy and called police. Picture: Channel 9

When the boy was asked where his dad was he told police he was going to get money, Channel 9 reported.

Police discovered the nearest bank was closed, and then found him in the gaming room.

When he was asked about his actions, the father reportedly said the only reason he left him was because he would not have been allowed in the hotel.

He was also found to be driving while his licence was cancelled.