Father son highlight as Jets start solidly

NATURAL: Ipswich Jets newly-anointed custodian Jayden Connors celebrates a four-pointer in his 50th start for the club which gave him a chance in the Intrust Super Cup.

RUGBY LEAGUE: “Ipswich can be very confident in the football team that we have.”

That’s the assessment of coach Keiron Lander after the Jets led a side expected to contend for the premiership for 69 minutes before being overrun late to go down 16-10 in their Intrust Super Cup season opener.

Satisfied with the attitude and ability displayed against a sizeable and gifted outfit featuring numerous players of NRL calibre, Lander and his men left North Ipswich Reserve thinking “yep, we’re all right.”

As always, the round one encounter with the Blackhawks presented a litmus test and Lander was elated with what he witnessed.

“It was really good,” he said. “I’m really happy.”

Emotions overflowed as debutant Tyler Coburn received his jersey pre-match from father 258-game Jets hero, Danny, in what was a special moment for the club which encapsulated the family values and sense of community which it stands for.

With Richard Pandia marking 100 ISC caps and Jayden Connors a half-century, the home side had no shortage of motivation.

“If you can’t get up to play one of the competition favourites then there is something wrong,” Lander said.

A fired-up Ipswich hit the front 24 minutes into the contest through a Josh Cleeland penalty goal.

When milestone man Connors registered a try in his first appearance at fullback and Cleeland converted Ipswich held an 8-0 advantage four minutes from the break. On the stroke of halftime Townsville got on the board after interchange player Peter Gubb was placed on report for a shoulder charge and former Jet turned Blackhawk Carlin Anderson slotted the ensuing penalty.

In the second stanza the Jets were first to score again, with Cleeland banging over another goal to take a 10-2 grip on the points.

Defensive resolve had been key for Ipswich.

For three quarters of the match their line proved impervious. Dangerous Townsville centre Daejarn Asi eventually found a way through to close the gap to two.

Ipswich remained in the fight but struggled to stretch the Blackhawks, with injuries forcing a reshuffle. After impressing on his entrance to the grade, Coburn suffered concussion at the 20-minute point. Moving to the edge, warhorse Nat Neale did a commendable job but strike options were limited.

When centre Shar Walden sustained a back injury, the Jets’ attack which lost centre Nemani Valekapa and utility Zac Hetherington midweek was further hampered. The restructure took its toll and at the 69th minute the Blackhawks were in again, capitalising on back-to-back penalties to send second rower Jake Marketo over. Two late penalty goals snuffed out any hopes of an Ipswich revival.

The Jets did everything their new mentor asked of them bar secure the win.

“They have got a quality side and they were worried,” Lander said.

“We tested them right across the park. They played well and hung in there. Our attack struggled a bit and we’ll need to strengthen that but our middle was fantastic. Nothing comes through our middle and that excites me.”

Indicating a successful pre-season, the Jets appeared fit and strong, using just six substitutions in their first full outing as a team.

“I could have used five,” Lander said encouraged by the staying power.

“We defended well and our attack will sharpen. Guys like Julian Christian and Jayden Connors, it just opens up for them late in the game.”

It was a luckless initiation for Coburn but he showed signs of more to come.

“Fantastic,” Lander said of the young gun’s efforts.

“He was strong in defence, made some really good tackles and I’m sure he would have had more opportunities as they game progressed.”

Second rower Rory Humphreys edged several Jets to put their hands up for players’ player honours.

Lander said the Jets had managed the ‘100 mile per hour or nothing’ forward’s workload to allow him to overcome several niggles and his body was responding.

“Rory is in outstanding form,” Lander said.

“He is more mature now and knows how to look after his body and get it ready to play. He’s like a lot of our guys who’ve reached a stage where they know how hard they can push themselves.”

Humphreys has been lauded for his versatility in the past but Lander intends to leave him on the edge and let him run amok in 2020.

Praising Connors, Lander said his communication and courage were outstanding, and his positional play would only improve.

“There is no self-preservation with ‘Tricky’ (Connors),” he said.

“Reaching 50 is a great achievement for Jayden. He got his opportunity and hasn’t looked back.”

A healthy crowd was on hand perhaps for the last time this year as COVID-19 threatens to derail the season.

A measured Lander said the virus was a huge concern not just for the club but for the entire community.

“It’s an unknown,” he said.

“We’ve jut got to roll with it and what happens happens.

“The ramifications are unclear but what is important is people’s health.”

Intrust Super Cup: Townsville Blackhawks 16 (Daejarn Asi, Jake Marketo tries, Murray Tuilagi 1 conversion, Carlin Anderson 1 goal, Kyle Laybutt 2 goals) def Ipswich Jets 10 (Jayden Connors try, Josh Cleeland 1 conversion, 2 goals).