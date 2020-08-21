Menu
Father, son allegedly bashed stranger parked in street

Ross Irby
21st Aug 2020 7:00 PM
A MAN will spend the weekend locked up in the Ipswich watch house after being accused of attacking an allegedly innocent man in a car that was parked near the home of an estranged girlfriend.

The case may prove to be one of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

The man’s adult son, who is co-accused in the assault, was granted bail on Friday.

The complainant suffered a broken jaw in an allegedly unprovoked assault. It is believed he did not know the woman.

Nathan Lewis Hedley, 20, from Riverview, and his father Wayne Hedley, 53, from Riverview, are both charged with causing grievous bodily harm at Old Ipswich Road, Redbank on Thursday, August 20.

The charge, if proven, carries a maximum penalty of 14 years jail.

Nathan Hedley, represented by lawyer Matthew Fairclough, was granted bail with conditions.

The incident is alleged to have taken place when the Hedleys pulled up in the street in a ute.

The complainant was seated in a car parked nearby.

He was approached and asked if he was waiting for a woman, before allegedly being beaten.

Tahlia Boettcher, the lawyer for Wayne Hedley, told the court on Friday that he would be making a bail application on Monday.

Ms Boettcher and police prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt told Magistrate Kurt Fowler a residential check was yet to be carried out.

Wayne Hedley did not appear in person and was remanded in custody to appear before the court on Monday, August 24.

