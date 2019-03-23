Father points finger at dumps for family's health woes

SPEAKING OUT: Collingwood Park resident Steven Cantle has views of the New Chum landfill site from his home. He is concerned about the impact of waste facilities are having on residential areas.

SPEAKING OUT: Collingwood Park resident Steven Cantle has views of the New Chum landfill site from his home. He is concerned about the impact of waste facilities are having on residential areas. Rob Williams

AN IPSWICH father is worried about the impact waste facilities are having on residential areas after watching his partner's health deteriorate over the course of several years.

He felt the need to speak out with talk surrounding the $400 million waste-to-energy facility proposed for Swanbank heating up.

From the driveway of his Collingwood Park home, Steven Cantle has a perfect view of the New Chum landfill site just a few kilometres away.

Plans for waste giant Cleanaway to expand the site are currently under council review.

He has witnessed his partner Meghan's asthma get progressively worse since they moved to Collingwood Park in 2003.

Last year she had a large growth from her throat removed and his two children also suffer from respiratory issues.

Mr Cantle's fears only grew when similar stories from neighbours, friends and even strangers began piling up.

Several people who live in surrounding areas have shared stories of cancer battles which they too believed to be linked.

He is blaming dust and smoke emanating from the New Chum site for his family's health problems.

Photo taken of the New Chum landfill site by Steven Cantell.

The 41-year-old points to data from the Australian Cancer Atlas that showed high rates of lung cancer in Collingwood Park and Redbank Plains - suburbs close to waste facilities.

The information gathered between 2010-2014 showed the rate of lung cancer in Collingwood Park is 24 per cent above the Australian average and 48 per cent higher in Redbank Plains.

"If it's toxic, we're breathing it in and we're seeing the affect,” Mr Cantle said.

"(Meghan's) asthma is to the point where it's hard to control. The preventers don't work any more. My kids complain that it's hard for them to breathe at times.

"When they decide to kick off the burning regime, it's just unbearable. We keep the windows closed regularly, especially over night. We've noticed that they used to burn on the weekends then decided to burn at night. Now they resort to burning early mornings.

"We noticed the pattern of them burning has changed. I think it's to minimise people's awareness of it.”

Mr Cantle said concerns raised to local politicians to try and clamp down on dust and smoke impacting residential streets had fallen on deaf ears.

He believes updated data from the Australian Cancer Atlas will paint an even bleaker picture for Ipswich when it is released.

"If it's causing a cancer cluster or if it's causing detriment to people's health it needs to stop,” he said.

The website is a collaborative study funded by Cancer Council Queensland, the Australian Institute of health and Welfare, the Queensland University of Technology and FrontierSI.

A Cleanaway spokesperson said no burning is conducted at the New Chum site as part of operations and it exceeded government requirements for mitigating dust.

"There is no evidence to suggest there is any link between our best practice management facility at New Chum, and community health,” they said.

"(Dust) is mitigated by wetting down the waste as it's being unloaded via dedicated water trucks. It is not a government requirement that these dust mitigation methods be conducted at all times.

"In addition, spray cannons emit clean water into the air to further reduce dust. A street sweeper and a wheel wash system manage dust developing from the roads on the site.”

They said dust monitoring in a recent three-month period showed no impact of the waste facility on neighbouring buildings or areas.

"The facility has buffers of 700m from residential areas both east, west and north and far greater distances to the south,” they said.

"The facility operates under strict controls from the Ipswich City Council and the State Government.”

But several photos taken by Mr Cantle from his property show flames visibly burning from the site.

Cleanaway Solid Waste lodged a development application with Ipswich City Council last year for a material change of use; waste activity involving an expansion to an existing approved landfill facility.

A council spokesperson said the application is currently in the referral stage of the development assessment process.

"On February 4, 2019 (the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning) agreed to extend the referral agency assessment period until April 18, 2019,” they said.

"It is expected that the referral agency response will be received by this date, at which point the decision stage of the development assessment process will start.”

The Cleanaway spokesperson said the company was progressing its plans to extend the life of its 10-year-old facility at New Chum.

"It is important to note that Cleanaway is not proposing to expand the business,” they said.

"It is simply seeking to keep this key service available because the existing facility is nearing capacity under its current approved landform.

"Our plans to redesign and rehabilitate the facility won't affect the volume of waste that is delivered to New Chum on an annual basis.”