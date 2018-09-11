Magistrate tells new dad he must become a 'good role model'

A NEW dad has pleaded guilty to more than 30 charges relating to drugs, stealing and driving offences at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Adam John Evans, 35, was convicted of the charges in a joint police and Director of Public Prosecutions case which went before Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

In sentencing, Ms MacCallum warned Evans to stay off the drugs, saying she did not think it appropriate a child had to visit their father in jail.

DPP senior legal officer Cecelia Bernadin said Evans' five-page criminal history included 10 drug offences.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said Evans had spent 110 days in custody before his sentencing.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Evans was a metal fabricator and father of a new baby, which was his first child.

"He's looking forward to spending time with the child so he has got every reason to comply with parole and stay off the drugs," Mr Fairclough said.

Ms MacCallum said Evans' history was becoming extensive and he had already been given chances by the court.

"It's up to you to provide a good role model or the child will become accustomed to seeing dad in prison," she said.

"And you will be unable to provide financial support to your family."

Evans was sentenced to multiple jail terms of nine months, six months and one month for offences including wilful damage, entering premise by break to steal, receiving tainted property, possession of dangerous drugs, failure to take care of needle/syringe, fraud, unlawful possession of stolen property, unlicensed driving, and drug driving.

For some offences he received convictions only.

"Needless to say some people may think (in my sentencing) I'm harsh, others soft but that's the way it turns out," Ms MacCallum said.

He was disqualified from driving for nine months.

With 110 days already served, Evans was allowed immediate parole release.