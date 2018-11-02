Father of two chases childhood aviation dream

THE sky's the limit for University of Southern Queensland (USQ) Aviation student Jamie Zammit.

The Augustine Heights father-of-two and aspiring pilot was presented the Jeppesen Pilot Scholarship at the 2018 Regional Aviation Association of Australia National Convention on the Gold Coast last week.

With the scholarship valued at $7500, Jamie will put the money towards his studies and to help offset the costs of his aviation training.

"I'm stoked. It's a huge weight off my shoulders,” Jamie said.

"It means I can concentrate on my studies and it gives me a safety net to continue my career and academic ambitions.

"It's quite humbling to know that my hard work and perseverance has paid off, and that there are people out there who believe in me and are willing to support me financially.”

Jamie always had a burning desire to become a pilot. However, university wasn't on his radar until one day, while working as a team leader for a security company, he decided he wanted to chase his dream.

Having not set foot in a classroom for more than a decade, Jamie enrolled in USQ's Tertiary Preparation Program - a free course for anyone who hasn't studied for some years or want a helping hand into university study.

Now in his first year of a Bachelor of Aviation at USQ Springfield, the mature-age student said he was determined to make his childhood dream come true.

"Flying is something I've always wanted to do, but I felt that dream had almost slipped away,” he said.

"USQ has not only allowed me to follow my passion, but has given me the confidence and support through my lecturers to continue growing, learning and overcoming those speedbumps that sometimes get in the way.

"I'm also very lucky I have a supportive wife who has stood beside me the entire way.

"We have two beautiful children and I want them to realise that if you want to achieve something in life, you have to work hard for it.”

USQ Head of Aviation and Logistics Professor Paul Bates said Jamie was a worthy winner of the Jeppesen Pilot Scholarship.

"Jamie is one of the hardest working students I have met and his dedication to his studies and passion for flying makes him the perfect recipient of this scholarship,” Professor Bates said.

"He has all the attributes and qualities to be a great pilot and should be commended for never giving up on his dream.

"I congratulate Jamie and look forward to seeing how his career progresses.”

Jamie is close to obtaining his Commercial Pilot Licence having completed almost 200 hours of flight training.

He's also hoping to be accepted into the Qantas Group Future Pilot Program (QGFPP), which is open to high-achieving USQ students studying a Bachelor of Aviation (Flight Operations).

To learn more about studying Aviation at USQ or about the QGFPP, visit www.usq.edu.au/aviation.