Father of seven racks up 33 disqualified drive charges

A DRIVER behind the wheel of an unregistered car with false plates may be our worst offender when it comes to driving disqualified, with an Ipswich court hearing he had amassed 33 convictions.

The dad to seven kids is already disqualified absolutely from obtaining a licence.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she was astounded by the volume of offending.

Already in jail, Peter Hibbard was in the dock for his 33rd driving when disqualified charge and other serious driving offences as his mother watched on.

In police facts he was caught behind the wheel of a car when drug affected, then would not stop for police.

Peter Allen John Hibbard, 33, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving when adversely affected by drugs on November 21, 2019; driving when court disqualified; evading police; failing to provide a blood sample; and being in possession of suspected stolen rego plates.

“He has a terrible history. The offences aggravated as he was on parole,” prosecutor Sergeant Chris O’Neill said.

Hibbard was sentenced in the Ipswich District Court in 2018 for serious drug charges. Sgt O’Neill said the judge at the time told Hibbard he would take a punt and release him on parole.

In the charges now before the court Hibbard was seen to drive onto Brisbane Rd without stopping at a stop sign.

Police were following when he was seen to cross onto the wrong side of the road, weaving between cars before driving through a red light.

“He was adversely affected by an intoxicating substance. He demonstrates little regard for court orders and has an appalling lack of respect for the general public,” Sgt O’Neill said.

Hibbard had previously been sentenced to a nine month jail term for a prior dangerous driving offence.

For his latest offences police sought a jail term of 18 months, with eligibility for parole after serving one-third behind bars.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she counted 32 previous convictions for driving when disqualified in his 21 pages of history.

“It’s probably the worst traffic history I’ve seen,” Sgt O’Neill said.

“He received a 15-month sentence last time.”

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Hibbard, a dad of seven, relapsed into drug use after being released from jail.

He hoped to live with his mother when he is eventually released again and gain employment.

Ms Sturgess said Hibbard was already disqualified absolutely from driving when police saw him driving at 11am in an unregistered car with false registration plates.

She said police had to abandon their attempt to intercept him.

She noted that he previously received an 18-month jail term in the District Court for the supply of dangerous drugs; and a 15-month sentence for a previous dangerous driving offence.

After being released to parole in September he had reoffended within three months.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a traffic history as bad as yours. It is a sad state of affairs for a man your age,” Ms Sturgess said.

“A truly appalling history.

“I don’t know what else can be done to keep you from driving other than keep you in prison, and when combined with drug use it makes you dangerous.”

Ms Sturgess sentenced Hibbard to a jail term of 18 months (cumulative to his existing sentence).

He will be eligible to begin his application for parole from July 24. His release will then be a parole board decision. He was again disqualified from driving.