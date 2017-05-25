Father of Ipswich league gets last laugh on vandals

RESTORATION: Brothers Leagues Club will donate $2800 to get the grave of John G Stephenson (inset), father of Ipswich rugby league, restored after vandalism.

VANDALS can't take away the full and marvellous life of the late John G Stephenson, one of the founding fathers of Ipswich rugby league.

And thanks to the generosity of Brothers Leagues Club, the grave plot of Mr Stephenson that was wantonly damaged at Ipswich General Cemetery in March will now be restored through a $2800 donation. The vandalism was a pointless act but out of it at least some good will come, with a qualified stonemason to be engaged in the coming month to fix the damage.

In the book For the Love of the Game by Murray Barnett it states that Mr Stephenson was "a founding father of rugby league in Ipswich", who was just as happy to attend a club match as a major international fixture.

John G Stephenson was a founding father of Rugby League in Ipswich. Contributed

"He genuinely loved the game and while he attained many prestigious positions and was intimately involved in the game at a state and national level, he never forgot his roots," the book states.

"Right up until he died, he was one of the first to arrive at the North Ipswich Reserve for a Saturday game.

"In 1949, the QRL decided to award an annual trophy for the most serviceable player for Queensland each year and named it the J.G. Stephenson Trophy in recognition of his exceptional service to Rugby League."

Mr Stephenson, who died in 1941, was president of the Queensland and Ipswich Rugby Leagues. In 1941, the final of the Ipswich competition was to be played on Saturday between Eastern Suburbs and Tivoli but as a mark of respect the game was postponed.

In 1913, he was appointed to the QRL management committee, becoming patron two years later.

He was elected president in 1930 and retained that position until his death. He was appointed state selector in 1922, then Australian selector in 1924.

Brothers League Club general manager Mark Hennelly said the club had made the decision at board level to fund the full restoration of the grave after being informed by Cr Kylie Stoneman of the historical links of Mr Stephenson to rugby league and the community.

"The Leagues Club got Kylie to provide some additional information about Mr Stephenson's history," Mr Hennelly said.

"The board thought it was more than appropriate the Leagues Club contribute funds to restore the grave for somebody who had such a strong influence on rugby league in Ipswich in the early days.

"He became patron of the Ipswich Rugby League and he was one of the first few the gates to watch the game. So he was obviously a massive supporter and keen to see rugby league flourish."

Ms Stoneman said the Stephenson family plot, containing several graves of the family members, would be restored as a result of Brothers contribution.

Ms Stoneman said Brothers club's actions "shows the community has an interest in its heritage". She said there were talks in council to have a historical marker put in place to honour the Stephenson family.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said he was heartened by Brothers and sickened by the vandals.

"Brothers have been a fantastic club for Ipswich, not just in rugby but with all the community work they have done, and I salute them and thank them very much," he said.

"But it still leaves a bitter taste in the mouth that they have to fork out these funds for wanton vandalism."

Rugby league was founded, and would not have flourished, without the support of volunteers such as Mr Stephenson.

"Still to this day, it doesn't matter how financially secure a club is, you still need lots of volunteers," Mr Hennelly said.

Never was a truer word spoken, and Mr Stephenson was certainly a volunteer par excellence.

An historical snapshot of John G Stephenson