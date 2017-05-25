25°
News

Father of Ipswich league gets last laugh on vandals

Joel Gould
| 25th May 2017 10:00 AM
RESTORATION: Brothers Leagues Club will donate $2800 to get the grave of John G Stephenson (inset), father of Ipswich rugby league, restored after vandalism.
RESTORATION: Brothers Leagues Club will donate $2800 to get the grave of John G Stephenson (inset), father of Ipswich rugby league, restored after vandalism. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

VANDALS can't take away the full and marvellous life of the late John G Stephenson, one of the founding fathers of Ipswich rugby league.

And thanks to the generosity of Brothers Leagues Club, the grave plot of Mr Stephenson that was wantonly damaged at Ipswich General Cemetery in March will now be restored through a $2800 donation. The vandalism was a pointless act but out of it at least some good will come, with a qualified stonemason to be engaged in the coming month to fix the damage.

In the book For the Love of the Game by Murray Barnett it states that Mr Stephenson was "a founding father of rugby league in Ipswich", who was just as happy to attend a club match as a major international fixture.

 

John G Stephenson was a founding father of Rugby League in Ipswich.
John G Stephenson was a founding father of Rugby League in Ipswich. Contributed

"He genuinely loved the game and while he attained many prestigious positions and was intimately involved in the game at a state and national level, he never forgot his roots," the book states.

"Right up until he died, he was one of the first to arrive at the North Ipswich Reserve for a Saturday game.

"In 1949, the QRL decided to award an annual trophy for the most serviceable player for Queensland each year and named it the J.G. Stephenson Trophy in recognition of his exceptional service to Rugby League."

Mr Stephenson, who died in 1941, was president of the Queensland and Ipswich Rugby Leagues. In 1941, the final of the Ipswich competition was to be played on Saturday between Eastern Suburbs and Tivoli but as a mark of respect the game was postponed.

In 1913, he was appointed to the QRL management committee, becoming patron two years later.

He was elected president in 1930 and retained that position until his death. He was appointed state selector in 1922, then Australian selector in 1924.

Brothers League Club general manager Mark Hennelly said the club had made the decision at board level to fund the full restoration of the grave after being informed by Cr Kylie Stoneman of the historical links of Mr Stephenson to rugby league and the community.

"The Leagues Club got Kylie to provide some additional information about Mr Stephenson's history," Mr Hennelly said.

"The board thought it was more than appropriate the Leagues Club contribute funds to restore the grave for somebody who had such a strong influence on rugby league in Ipswich in the early days.

"He became patron of the Ipswich Rugby League and he was one of the first few the gates to watch the game. So he was obviously a massive supporter and keen to see rugby league flourish."

Ms Stoneman said the Stephenson family plot, containing several graves of the family members, would be restored as a result of Brothers contribution.

Ms Stoneman said Brothers club's actions "shows the community has an interest in its heritage". She said there were talks in council to have a historical marker put in place to honour the Stephenson family.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said he was heartened by Brothers and sickened by the vandals.

"Brothers have been a fantastic club for Ipswich, not just in rugby but with all the community work they have done, and I salute them and thank them very much," he said.

"But it still leaves a bitter taste in the mouth that they have to fork out these funds for wanton vandalism."

Rugby league was founded, and would not have flourished, without the support of volunteers such as Mr Stephenson.

"Still to this day, it doesn't matter how financially secure a club is, you still need lots of volunteers," Mr Hennelly said.

Never was a truer word spoken, and Mr Stephenson was certainly a volunteer par excellence.

 

An historical snapshot of John G Stephenson

  • Founded Albert's Cricket Club in Ipswich and was chairman of the North Ipswich Cricket Reserve trustees up to his death.
  • Started his working life as a lad at the Queensland Woollen Mills at North Ipswich and eventually became manager of the warehouse. He was a shareholder of the Queensland Times Pty Ltd and also held the controlling interest in the Rialto Theatre.
  • Was the second son of A.J. Stephenson, former member of the Legislative Assembly and a former Mayor of Ipswich.
  • President Ipswich and West Moreton Amateur Rugby League.
  • Delegate from IRL to QRL.
  • Life member of IRL.
  • Member and chairman of QRL Management Committee.
  • Queensland Selector.
  • President, patron and life member of QRL.
  • Australian rugby league selector and Australian Board of Control's Queensland Representative.
     
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brothers leagues club ipswich rugby league vandalism

Father of Ipswich league gets last laugh on vandals

Father of Ipswich league gets last laugh on vandals

Brothers donates $2800 to grave restoration work.

Sunday arvo footy just got bigger

The Big Screen TV Sunday Footy event will kick off this Sunday at Springfield's Robelle Domain Parklands.

Robelle Parklands to host live footy on the big screen

Ipswich park cordoned off after man dies

Police tape Photo Jorge Branco / Caboolture News

Emergency services were called to an Ipswich park yesterday

Council refusal of 'high density' development ends in court

Ipswich City Council first meeting with the new 2016 council.

Developer took the matter to the Queensland Planning Court

Local Partners

93 years old and still pumping iron

Ken's exercise fix great for his body, mind and soul

Lemons to race 24 hours at Willowbank Raceway

LEMON SEASON: Keith Lewis of Queensland Raceway and Mayor Paul Pisasale celebrate the upcoming 24 Hours of Lemons at Queensland Raceway.

Hotted up old bombs set to raise funds for prostate cancer

Paddinton Bear is coming to Ipswich

IN TOWN: Annette Kitching plays the part of Paddington Bear in The Cute Little Bear From Peru at the Incinerator Theatre.

FAVOURITE children's character set to delight in new show

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

IPSWICH SHOW: What's on at the showgrounds today

Ipswich Show 2017. Sasha Bondzulic and Kirra Peel.

THE show fun continues today with plenty of rides, games and stunts

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

ABC2 slammed for cringe-worthy pre-match coverage of the Sydney FC play Liverpool exhibition game

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

Rebel Wilson outside court

“Most people wouldn’t know it exists,” she said.

Janet’s back in the ring

Marta Dusseldorp returns in season three of the TV series Janet King.

Season three of ABC's legal drama delves deeper than ever before.

Game of Thrones drops new trailer for season 7

Game of Thrones fans have been given a new trailer for season 7.

Fans are finally getting a full-throttled peak at season seven.

How true-blue train driver became a TV star

Bernie Baker stars in the TV series Railroad Australia.

Fan reactions still surprise Bernie Baker.

Conviction for Snapchat body shaming of elderly woman

Dani Mathers was arrested after snapping a photo of a naked, elderly woman in a US gym and posting it on social media. Picture: Supplied

Model convicted for secretly snapping and posting a naked gym pic

TOTALLY UNIQUE, PRIVATE &amp; CONVENIENT!

9 Ranch Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 3 $369,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is totally unique & loaded with charm & personality. Not only does it not look like every other home from the front...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT!

61 Cothill Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $329,000

This classically styled period family home sits on a level 870m2 block that can be easily & cost effectively sub-divided (subject to ICC approval) so that you can...

GREAT VALUE CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

LOCATION COUNTS!

27 Willowtree Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Situated in the very popular 'Fair View Rise' Estate, Flinders View this wonderful property is conveniently located a few minutes' drive to Ipswich City Centre and...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $345,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

Owner Committed Elsewhere

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Great opportunity to purchase this low maintenance free standing duplex, which positioned in the most central location, so close to amenities. - Expected rental...

4 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Pocket of Rangeville.

144 Curzon Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

There's nothing more appealing than a Toowoomba home with charm & this one comes with all the trimmings. This quaint property sits on a private, fully fenced block...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $265,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Council refusal of 'high density' development ends in court

Ipswich City Council first meeting with the new 2016 council.

Developer took the matter to the Queensland Planning Court

'Ridiculous': Council refuses renovation at heritage home

NOT FAIR: Karen Solomon of Newtown is angry with Ipswich City Council for refusing her plans to build a colonial style double car port at her Newtown home.

Council rejected development application

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!