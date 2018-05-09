Father of 10, footy player and labourer soon to be a lawyer

Ray and Yasmin Tusa with nine of their children Zak, Laila, Tyrone, Kaleb, Tyrell, Latrell, Aliyah, Elijah and Manaia. Absent: Noue.

Ray and Yasmin Tusa with nine of their children Zak, Laila, Tyrone, Kaleb, Tyrell, Latrell, Aliyah, Elijah and Manaia. Absent: Noue. USQ Photography

COMPLETING a law degree is a massive feat in anyone's book, but what makes Ray Tusa's story all the more remarkable is that he did it while raising 10 children.

The 35-year-old Ipswich resident will get an early Father's Day present when he graduates from the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) on Friday.

Wife Yasmin and their children, aged between 17 months and 17 years, will be on hand to see Mr Tusa receive his Bachelor of Laws at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Mr Tusa said combining full-time study, family, work and church commitments was a difficult juggling act that required constant commitment and sacrifice, especially from his wife.

"Without my wife there is no way I would have got near to what I have achieved over the past five years," Mr Tusa said.

"She supported my goal and knew I had the potential to become this kind of person."

It's been a tough but rewarding journey for the former labourer who grew up in Goodna and left school in Year 11.

"When I was in primary school, I wanted to be a lawyer, but once I started playing footy I lost focus of what I wanted to be and went down a bad path of drinking and partying," Mr Tusa said.

"I didn't value education when I was young. My Plan A was football and I didn't have a Plan B, so when football failed me all I had to fall back on was my strength.

"All I did was labouring work, but five years ago I realised I can't do this hard work for the rest of my life and that's when I decided to enrol in a law degree."

Four years after commencing his studies at USQ Springfield, Mr Tusa is now completing his practical legal training and hopes to be admitted as a solicitor in August.

"I was very lucky to have lecturers who were very supportive throughout my time at USQ and genuinely cared about my results," he said.

"The lecturers were very engaging during class which meant they would teach at a personal level to the students which suited the way I learnt."

Mr Tusa's educational journey has inspired his wife to follow in his footsteps. She is now in her second year studying a Bachelor of Human Services (Counselling) at USQ Ipswich.

Mr Tusa hopes his graduation success also rubs off on his children and the youth he mentors at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brassall.

"I want the younger generation to realise that if you are educated, and more importantly know how to apply that education, the doors that will open for you are endless," he said.

The USQ Springfield and USQ Ipswich Graduation Ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 11 from 10am at the Ipswich Civic Centre, Cnr Limestone and Nicholas Sts, Ipswich.