Father meets new baby for the first time in court sentencing

A FATHER met his three month old baby for the first time when the child was held up in Ipswich District Court as an exhibit in his sentencing on Friday.

Che Christopher Meere, 30, was jailed four months before his fourth child was born in December last year.

His defence lawyer, Scott Neaves, said it was the first time his client had seen the child.

"The baby was just held up as an exhibit, it's quite cute," Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said

During sentencing Judge Horneman-Wren ordered Meere pay $304 restitution for a 43-year-old man's dentist bill to repair his tooth after Mere chucked a football sized lump of concrete at the man's face.

As the man slumped over a car, Meere kicked him in the chest and upper body while another person assaulted his father, 65, when he tried to go to his son's aid.

It happened during a scuffle outside a Laidley pub in September.

Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson said Meere attacked the man, demanding cash.

Meere approached the son with a chisel and the lump of concrete shouting, "I'll kill you".

When the victims asked Meere why he wanted to kill him, he said, "I hate everyone".

Meere also smashed a car windscreen and damaged a nearby home before police found him two hours later.

Ms Neaves said "ice was at the heart of Meere's difficulties".

Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced Meere to three years imprisonment with immediate parole and declared 194 days pre-sentence custody as time served.

Meere was ordered to pay $1444 restitution.