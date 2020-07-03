Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIDE AND SEEK: The Dalby father was hiding drugs in his sock.
HIDE AND SEEK: The Dalby father was hiding drugs in his sock.
News

Dad hid marijuana in sock after leaving notorious drug den

Meg Gannon
3rd Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 11:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DALBY police were suspicious of Daniel Kevin Edward Carmody from the moment he "hastily" left a house known for its connections to drug offences, and their suspicions proved correct when he was found with drugs in his sock.

Police were conducting patrols on Bagot street at 4.30pm on May 20 when they saw a car leaving an address police had intelligence about potential drug crimes for, according to police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana.

Police observed the car, driven by Carmody, driven "hastily" from the address and eventually intercepted him on Etty street.

Carmody was detained for a search where he admitted to police he had drugs on his person.

The defendant pulled out a small parcel wrapped in newspaper containing 2.97g of marijuana from his right sock.

Duty Lawyer Claire Graham told the court the father of three had a bone degenerative disease and had issues with pain in his neck and back that had left him unable to work.

He used the marijuana to manage his pain.

Ms Graham said mitigating factors were that Carmody made admissions to police about the drugs and made an early plea of guilty.

Carmody pleaded guilt to possessing a dangerous drug.

He was fined $350 and a conviction was recorded.

dalby court and crime dalby magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich Hospital: Inside new $91m mental health ward plans

        premium_icon Ipswich Hospital: Inside new $91m mental health ward plans

        Health The new 50-bed acute mental health unit is expected to be built in the next two years. See the latest design and what it means for Ipswich city.

        ‘Money maker’ had $4000 in fake currency

        premium_icon ‘Money maker’ had $4000 in fake currency

        News Shea Pearson in court over fake money

        Massive national call centre brings 700 jobs to region

        premium_icon Massive national call centre brings 700 jobs to region

        News An ATO contractor has spotted an opportunity in one of the region’s top growth...

        REVEALED: Top 10 Ipswich sport officials

        premium_icon REVEALED: Top 10 Ipswich sport officials

        Sport See the elite group showcased today and all 55 achievers.