Jonathan David Iraia, 37, was visibly overjoyed when he was allowed to walk from court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 13 drug offences.
Father given ‘one last chance’ to clean up act

Danielle Buckley
3rd Dec 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
THE smile couldn't be wiped off an Ipswich man's face after a judge gave him "one last chance" to stop supplying drugs.

Jonathan David Iraia, 37, was visibly overjoyed when he was allowed to walk from the dock of Brisbane District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 13 drug offences.

Police discovered the North Ipswich father had been supplying methylamphetamine, heroin and prescription drugs to a number of customers over eight months after they searched his phone at his home in July last year.

Iraia's defence team told Judge Paul Smith that the New-Zealand born builder, who served some time in custody, would likely be deported if he had to serve any more jail time.

The court heard Iraia had been engaging in a number of counselling programs to steer his life away from drugs, had pleaded guilty at an early stage and had been supplying "low level" amounts.

Upon learning Iraia had a 13-month-old son, Judge Paul Smith said it should be "good reason" to cut drugs out of his life.

Judge Smith said he was impressed that he Iraia had undertaken counselling and that he had been without drugs for a year.

"I'm going to give you one more chance today, but that's it," he said.

Iraia was sentenced to two years' jail with immediate parole.

Upon hearing his sentence, Iraia rushed out of the dock to give his partner and son a hug. - NewsRegional

