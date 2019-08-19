Father flees from police with kids in car

FLED POLICE: Stingers stopped Craig Massey when he fled police with kids in his car.

FLED POLICE: Stingers stopped Craig Massey when he fled police with kids in his car. Ross Irby

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a dad put his kids' lives in danger when he fled from police at high speed behind the wheel of the family Holden, even driving onto the wrong side of the road directly at a police car in the midst of the madness.

The disqualified driver dazzled an oncoming police car when he put the headlights on high beam, an Ipswich court heard.

The potentially deadly pursuit ended just before 1am when the four tyres of the Holden Commodore driven by Craig Massey were deflated by stingers.

Massey was told in court that he was old enough to know better - his offending labelled a crazy act, and a potentially catastrophic error of judgment.

His dangerous antics this week landed him with a jail sentence and $6600 fine.

Craig Allan Massey, 29, a floor sander from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on February 18; evading police; and driving when disqualified.

He pleaded to another group of charges that occurred on November 24 last year including driving when disqualified; giving police a false name (contravening a police direction); possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine); and possession of drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Michael Lee said a police patrol saw the Commodore being driven on Toongarra Rd in Leichhardt and tried to catch up to confirm its registration plates.

The car accelerated away at high speed westbound and continued through a red light.

Mr Lee said Massey made an erratic u-turn, driving onto the incorrect side of the road and directly at the oncoming police car.

The headlights were turned to high beam then switched off, the police car forced to swerve to avoid a head-on crash.

Massey, with two kids and his partner on-board, drove onto Old Toowoomba Road and then headed towards Amberley RAAF base.

Police saw the Commodore was driven into a dead-end road and stopped for five minutes, giving police time to set up a cordon and the tyre deflation devices.

Mr Lee said police activated lights and sirens and the car was then driven onto the incorrect side of the road and directly at a police car, with the officer taking evasive action to avoid a collision.

Massey's car hit the stingers and all four tyres deflated.

It was driven onto Toongarra Rd before coming to a stop.

Inside the car was Massey, his female partner and in the back seat two children aged 3 and 5.

Mr Lee said the offending took place over seven kilometres of road and lasted nearly 15 minutes.

"The severity of these offences makes him unsuitable for a community service order," he said.

"It was deplorable behaviour putting other road users at risk, driving through a red light.

"Twice driving at police vehicles. Creating a hazard with lights on high beam then switches the headlights off.

"And when intercepted police find two children are passengers.

"He put his family, other road users and police in danger."

Police sought a jail term of 12 months.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said it was an unusual case in that Massey did not have an extensive criminal history, despite the fact his traffic history was "not something to be proud of".

He said the court disqualified Massey's licence in November last year and he had been caught twice driving when unlicensed.

He said Massey worked as a floor sander and was a father of four.

"He's old enough to know better," Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said.

"He's committed a catastrophic error of judgment. There is no other way to put it," Mr Fairclough said.

"At the age of 28 he's done this crazy act when on a short term licence disqualification. It was made more serious as he had his children and partner in the car."

Ms Sturgess went through the facts, saying that in one incident Massey gave police a false name when intercepted driving in November.

She noted that he drove directly at the police car, switching the headlights from high beam to off, the police having to take evasive action to avoid a head-on crash.

The offences apparently done because he was a disqualified driver.

"You made your matters so much worse for yourself by your conduct, putting the lives of others and police at risk by your manner of driving," Ms Sturgess said.

"I've decided that I'm not going to send you to jail today. (But if you reoffend) the sentence will come back to haunt you."

"I've bought myself a push bike," Massey said.

Ms Sturgess fined Massey $6672 for the evade police offence, and sentenced him to 15 months jail - suspended for two years for his dangerous driving charge.

His driver's licence was disqualified two years for driving when disqualified, and six months disqualification for dangerous driving.

Massey received a two month jail term (concurrent and also suspended) for driving when disqualified, with lesser penalties on other charges.