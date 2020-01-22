Menu
A young dad got behind the wheel after drinking two bottles of whisky.
Crime

Father drank two bottles of whisky before driving

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:26 AM
A YOUNG dad was told by a magistrate it was a "good idea" he bought a bike after being caught driving after drinking two bottles of whisky.

Dallas John McGrath pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merilyn Hoskins said police intercepted Mr McGrath about 2.10am on December 28 on Centenary Dr, Boyne Island.

She said officers could "smell alcohol" coming from the 24-year-old. He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.121.

Sgt Hoskins said Mr McGrath was "evasive" and "upset with the police".

She said police understood he had been at the caravan park where he drank two bottles of whisky that evening and had an argument with his partner about his level of intoxication.

She said Mr McGrath went for a drive to avoid further conflict.

Mr McGrath told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella he had purchased a pushbike for travel. "That's a good idea, you'll get fit," Mr Kinsella said.

Mr McGrath was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for five months. A conviction was recorded.

