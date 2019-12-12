Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILY FARMS: Lachlan Lawler, 7, and Mark Lawler share their interest in the industry’s future.
FAMILY FARMS: Lachlan Lawler, 7, and Mark Lawler share their interest in the industry’s future.
News

Father determined to keep farm going for his son

Tessa Flemming
11th Dec 2019 2:16 PM | Updated: 12th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE an unsure climate, Mark Lawler is determined keep the cattle industry alive for his son.

While drought and fires have taken a toll on cattle farmers, The top X agent said he had also seen worse prices than what was selling off now.

"It all has its cycles, when I was first with Elders here, in winter, the combined agents would only yard 500 and cattle were worth nothing then," he said.

"We used to have to take turns to ring your clients because you'd be saying you got nothing for them.

"People have got short memories. Price-wise it's been worse but season-wise it's probably been 20 years since it's been that bad."

Growing up on his father's farm, he hopes the lifestyle will still be there for his son.

"In 12 months time, it will certainly lift again," he said.

"Any primary industry is tough … but it will come good again. Once it rains cattle will go through the roof. Those who have held onto them, will still hang onto them and anyone who got out of them will want to get into them.

"It's all about supply and demand."

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much rain did Ipswich get last night?

        How much rain did Ipswich get last night?

        Weather Residents received between nothing and 50mm of rain last night despite some areas of Brisbane flooding.

        Residents urged to report stink as hearsay muddies waters

        premium_icon Residents urged to report stink as hearsay muddies waters

        Environment Residents copping wafts of bad smells around Ripley and Swanbank have been...

        • 12th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
        Neighbour fearful development could ruin his ‘heritage home’

        premium_icon Neighbour fearful development could ruin his ‘heritage home’

        News A resident claims the vibrations, odour, noise and vermin from a new development...

        • 12th Dec 2019 9:53 AM
        IN COURT: Full names of 162 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 162 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.