Father charged after porn movie molestation, rape claims

The man pleaded not guilty to 19 charges, including rape.

A FATHER was arrested and accused of molesting three children after a school nurse heard about horrific allegations.

The former Gladstone man was charged with eight rapes at places including Ipswich.

He faced eleven other charges, and pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the alleged victims' identity, was accused of abusing one female relative for about seven years.

One charge followed claims the man put a pornographic movie on in a lounge room and started molesting the girl.

But after hearing the Crown opening, a technology issue led to a mistrial and the jury was discharged.

Prosecutor Mel Wilson had told Brisbane District Court jurors the man allegedly began abusing the girl when she was six or seven.

At one point the man would allegedly abuse the girl "every single day,” Ms Wilson added.

"She also remembered that this happened a lot. It happened all the time.”

The father is accused of sexually abusing another girl and a boy.

Ms Wilson said one alleged rape happened in a motel.

The prosecutor said police were alerted to the allegations in 2016 after a school nurse heard the claims.

Ms Wilson said the defence case was that the offences did not happen.

The court was told the mother of an allegedly abused child is expected to give evidence, as will a child safety officer and a pediatrician.

Ms Wilson said a family friend who allegedly heard a child make "disclosures” about abuse was also expected to give evidence.

The jury trial will be set down for a future date. -NewsRegional