Father and daughter's faith restored after Christmas robbery

GIFTS and financial support have flooded in after a robbery left a single father and his young daughter with nothing under their Christmas tree.

The Ipswich West community rallied to support Daniel Arnold and daughter Cadence after their Brassall home was broken into earlier this month.

Cadence has Asperger's syndrome, which causes anxiety.

Among the stolen goods was an iPod she used to play special music which helped with sleep.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden joined community groups City Watch - Keeping Ipswich Safe and Brassall Estates Community Action Group, to launch an appeal for donations to replace the stolen presents.

This week, the father and his excited daughter dropped into Mr Madden's office to collect their gifts.

"The whole experience just made the recovery process better for my daughter," he said.

"She knows there are more good people in the world than bad people.

"The kindness people have shown us has really helped Cadence get through this period better than she would have otherwise."

Mr Arnold said the family would have had a Christmas, but the personal battle would have been harder.

"We still would have got through, but it would have taken her a lot longer to recover," he said.

Cadence was delighted with the outpouring of generosity from strangers from across the nation.

"After all our presents were stolen I thought the Christmas spirit was dead, but this shows it's alive and well," she said.

Mr Madden said he was pleased to offer his electorate office as a drop-off point for donations.

"I collected several donations of all shapes and sizes from across Ipswich and Australia, including a large teddy bear all the way from Adelaide which Cadence christened Snowy," Mr Madden said.

He paid tribute to the community members, organisations and businesses who chipped in to help out.

In addition to the gifts, the City Watch Santa visited Daniel and Cadence in Brassall last week to deliver some presents and Christmas cheer.

Harvey Norman Booval and City Watch's Cameron Jeppesen stepped in to replace Cadence's stolen iPod.

Brassall Shopping centre management and Woolworths Brassall have also been very supportive of the Arnolds.

Brassall Estates Community Action Group has set up a GoFundMe page to raise donations with a goal of $1000.

"This all shows our community spirit here in Ipswich is strong and we rally around to help those less fortunate," Mr Madden said.