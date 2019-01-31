Menu
The 26-year-old father refused to answer questions outside Waverly Court. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Crime

Dad on bail after allegedly abusing his baby

by Ashleigh Gleeson
31st Jan 2019 12:21 PM
A FATHER accused of abusing his own eight-week old baby daughter so badly she had bleeding on the brain and suspected detached retinas is out on bail and has had his first court appearance.

The 26-year-old was granted police bail after being charged with recklessly inflict grievous bodily harm of the little girl who was taken to hospital on Friday.

She was diagnosed with bleeding on the brain, fractures to her left leg, and suspected detached retinas.

The man’s daughter suffered bleeding on the brain, suspected detached retinas and leg fractures. Picture: Dylan Robinson
An apprehended violence order has been taken out against the man on the child’s behalf. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad were called that day and the father, from Sydney's North Shore, was arrested and taken to Maroubra police station where he was charged.

Court documents allege that some time between January 15 and January 22 that he caused "grievous bodily harm" to the baby and was "reckless as to causing actual bodily harm".

An apprehended domestic violence order has also been taken out against the man on the child's behalf.

On Thursday his lawyer Zoe Whetham asked for the matter to be adjourned to Hornsby Local Court.

The dad refused to answer questions as he walked out of the court and will remain on bail until his next appearance at Hornsby on February 12.

