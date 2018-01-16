Two dead, three trapped in horror smash

Emergency services are on the scene of a fatal crash near Dubbo. Picture: Lily Cardis / Twitter

UPDATE: A MULTI-VEHICLE car crash in the NSW central west, which killed two and has left two trapped, was so horrific a road worker collapsed in shock.

It's believed a B-double slammed into vehicles stopped at roadworks, 20km north of Dubbo.

NSW Police confirmed multiple fatalities from the crash that took place shortly after midday.

Between five and 11 people have been injured in the smash, including a two-year-old, which the authorities have described as "absolute carnage".

Seven vehicles were involved with reports a truck failed to stop at a stop/go sign at the roadworks.

Nine News reported one patient had been "ejected from their vehicle".

"It is an absolute horror. [The truck] came on to traffic. We had a worker collapse with shock. This is a terrible, terrible crash," NSW Police Minister Melinda Pavey told the ABC on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old is said to be trapped beneath a truck. Police have said those trapped are "conscious and alive". The truck driver has been flown from the scene to hospital.

Eight ambulance crews and three helicopters are at the accident site on the Newell Highway following a call to triple-zero about 12.30pm today.

There are reports seven patients were treated at the scene and taken to hospital including a two-year-old girl who suffered leg cuts, a 52-year-old woman with shoulder and wrist injuries and a 26-year-old woman with pelvic injuries. A man sustained lacerations and another woman has head injuries.

"One car is believed to be completely crushed under a truck", a NSW Ambulance spokesman said. "We are treating multiple patients, some are still trapped by compression at this stage."

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash between a truck and four cars on the Newell Highway, north of Dubbo. Picture: Ben Walker / Twitter

The Newell Highway is closed in both directions.