Fatal crash 'the worst crime against any human being'

"HIS body was like a rag doll as it hit against the car".

It was how a motorcycle rider described the moment she saw a Bayside Brothers member crash into the side of a car during a social Sunday morning ride at Lowood in February last year.

Barry Filer, 58, was killed upon impact and his bike flung off the road.

More than 40 metres ahead, a woman lay injured on road, her sunset orange Victory Judge upturned on the bitumen.

Shane Joseph Dickinson, 34, was not drink driving or affected by drugs, he was not speeding, distracted or fatigued when his sedan crossed onto the wrong side of Lowood-Minden Rd and into the path of 15 motorcycles.

He slammed on his brakes as the car in front slowed to turn and when they didn't work, he pulled on the hand brake.

Ipswich District Court heard yesterday there were no brakes to be applied.

"The brakes were in such a condition the car was simply not in a state to drive at all," Crown prosecutor Noel Needham said.

"The more force applied to the foot pedal, the more the car would have pulled to the right.

"It wasn't a matter of if but when a collision was going to occur.

"There is very little to do that is going to ease the pain of heartbreak."

He said parts of the brakes on two of the car's wheels had been removed completely and the remaining two were significantly reduced.

The injured rider saw Mr Filer's bike slam into the oncoming car.

"The day was supposed to be filled with adventure and laughter and humour and we were all supposed to return home to our families at the end of the day," her victim impact statement read.

Another victim impact statement read Dickinson had "committed the worst crime against any human being, taken a life".

"It was a selfish act of stupidity on that dark day," it said.

Judge Dennis Lynch said Dickinson ought to have known the car was not in a state to drive.

"There was almost an element of deliberation in continuing to drive".

"The consequences of your conduct could hardly be worse."

Dickinson pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced to four years imprisonment suspended after 12 months for four years and disqualified form driving for four years.