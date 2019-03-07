Source of fatal house fire continues to elude detectives

Flowers left at the suspicious Robertson Road house fire at Eastern Heights which resulted in the death of a man.

Flowers left at the suspicious Robertson Road house fire at Eastern Heights which resulted in the death of a man. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH detectives are appealing for information from the public following the death of a man who sustained serious burns in a house fire.

The 50-year-old man died in hospital about a week after sustaining extensive burns to his legs in the fire, which started at the front fence of the man's house on Robertson Rd, Eastern Heights late on February 22.

Ipswich Detective Senior Sergeant James Staginga said the source of the fire was still hard to pinpoint, and police were yet to rule out the possibility of a tragic accident.

Witnesses including a woman who was in the house with the victim at the time have been unable to shed any light on how the fire started, prompting a call from Snr Sgt Staginga for more information.

"What we are looking for now is people who stopped and took any photographs," he said.

"Our push is to identify the cause of that fire, and at this stage we cannot rule out an accident. There are no signs of an accellerant being used. We have ruled out an electrical fire.

"We know that the front yard was covered in sugar cane mulch, which can go up quickly.

"We need to speak to anyone who may have seen the fire in the earlier stages."

Snr Sgt Staginga said police wanted to speak with anyone who was in the area near the intersection of Robertson Rd and Raceview St from about 9.30pm to 11pm on February 22, who may hold details to how the fire started.

Mourners have started leaving floral tributes to the victim, who neighbours described as a pleasant and helpful man.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.