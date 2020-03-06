Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A driver who crashed and killed a boy had been travelling at double the 100km/h speed limit, experts have told a judge.
A driver who crashed and killed a boy had been travelling at double the 100km/h speed limit, experts have told a judge. 3980290905
Crime

Fatal driver was 'double the speed limit'

by Margaret Scheikowski
6th Mar 2020 1:40 PM

A Sydney man was driving at double the speed limit just before he crashed and killed a 12-year-old boy and injured the child's sister and mother, a judge has been told.

John Pagakis was travelling at about 200km/h before he exited the M2 at Baulkham Hills and hit stationary cars in March 2019, according to a collision reconstructionist.

Gavin Lennon was giving evidence in the NSW District Court on Friday at the sentence hearing of John Pagakis.

Pagakis, 35, has pleaded guilty to aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm to two people, as well as failing to stop after a fatal crash.

He's asked Judge Chris Craigie to also take into account an offence of driving at a speed and dangerous manner whereby grievous bodily harm was caused to two other people.

His barrister, Greg Heathcote, on Friday suggested to Mr Lennon that his client was driving at 150 to 160km/h rather than double the 100 limit.

"I strongly disagree with that," the collision reconstructionist said.

The hearing is continuing.

fatality john pagakis road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Ipswich deserves answers before election day

        premium_icon OPINION: Ipswich deserves answers before election day

        Council News With former councillors appearing on our ballots come March 28, now is the time for the OIA to reveal if these canididates have complaints against them.

        VOTE NOW: Ipswich's best coffee

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Ipswich's best coffee

        News Make sure your favourite gets your vote.

        Captain’s terrific club traits helping Ipswich side, kids

        premium_icon Captain’s terrific club traits helping Ipswich side, kids

        Soccer BEING captain of the Ipswich Knights QPL side is just one reason Jack Cabassi is...

        Last minute Division 4 candidate ready to serve Ipswich

        premium_icon Last minute Division 4 candidate ready to serve Ipswich

        News Candidate wants council transparency to never be wound back