Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorbike rider has died after a crash on the intersection of Ballina Rd and the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville.
A motorbike rider has died after a crash on the intersection of Ballina Rd and the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

FATAL CRASH: Woman, 33, faces negligent driving charges

Liana Turner
by
21st Mar 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 22nd Mar 2019 6:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN charged over a fatal Bruxner Highway crash has had her matter briefly heard in court.

Krystyl Sloan-Rummery, 33, was not present when her matter was mentioned for the first time before Lismore Local Court yesterday.

She was charged with negligent driving occasioning death and failing to give way after the August 20, 2018 collision.

A 39-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle east on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville died as a result of the crash.

Police will allege Ms Sloan-Rummery was travelling south on Ballina Rd and, as she entered the Bruxner Highway, collided with the rider. Attempts to revive the man at the scene were unsuccessful.

Ms Sloan-Rummery was charged on January.

The court heard the prosecution would have to further consider the charges against the woman.

"This is a matter that I understand needs to be read over (regarding) whether they're proceeding with those charges or other charges," her solicitor Vince Boss told the court.

Prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said the woman was facing four charges which could be dealt with summarily, or in the Local Court.

Mr Gradisnik said the prosecution was still determining whether those charges would remain "as opposed to indictable charges".

He sought an adjournment for this to be further considered. Magistrate Annette Sinclair adjourned the matter to April 29.

Outside court, Mr Boss acknowledged swift action had been taken since the incident to remedy some safety concerns at the site of the crash.

More Stories

alstonville bypass bruxner highway crash lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Residents group pleads for action on troublesome highway

    premium_icon Residents group pleads for action on troublesome highway

    Politics Residents in Willowbank are fed up and are taking action after the final straw in Cunningham Hwy delays and accidents.

    True rates of hospital violence difficult to gauge

    premium_icon True rates of hospital violence difficult to gauge

    News Ipswich MP fires back at 'misinformed claims'

    REVEALED: When BCC Ipswich will close for good

    premium_icon REVEALED: When BCC Ipswich will close for good

    News A spokesperson has confirmed when the final screening will be

    Girl was only five when rapist first preyed on her

    premium_icon Girl was only five when rapist first preyed on her

    Crime He would continue attacking her until she was 14